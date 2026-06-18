3 Missouri men charged with child pornography crimes, 2 sentenced 

Two Missouri men have been sentenced to over 16 years in prison for child pornography crimes, and a former Scouting America troop leader has been charged with creating…

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Two Missouri men have been sentenced to over 16 years in prison for child pornography crimes, and a former Scouting America troop leader has been charged with creating child pornography.

Joshua Stanley Miloszewski

Joshua Stanley Miloszewski, 37, from Joplin, Missouri, was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison Monday, according to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Photo of Joshua Miloszewski, courtesy of KSNF

Miloszewski pleaded guilty in December 2025 to recording himself engaging in sexually explicit activity with a 16-year-old girl. Investigators found several explicit images and videos of Miloszewski and the girl on his cellphone. The girl also said she sent nude images of herself to Miloszewski.

Miloszewski is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving and distributing child pornography. He has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation and over eight years for child pornography.

Miloszewski will serve both sentences consecutively for a total of over 33 years in prison without parole. After his prison time, Miloszewski will be on supervised release for life and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Clinton John Gray

Clinton John Gray, 48, from Joplin, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Monday for receiving and distributing child pornography, according to another press release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Photo of Clinton Gray, courtesy of KSNF

Gray used social media platforms to coerce minors into sending him sexually explicit images. Gray sent inappropriate photos of himself to who he believed was a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and requested nude photos from her, but he was actually talking to an undercover officer.

Investigators searched Gray’s phone and found 1,200 images and 44 videos of child pornography.

Gray pleaded guilty in September 2025 to receiving and distributing child pornography. He has been sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison without parole followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Gray also has to pay $9,000 in restitution to the child victims in the pornographic material and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Jonathan Xavier Valdez

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating Jonathan Xavier Valdez, 36, from Blue Springs, Missouri, after a witness reported seeing graphic images of children on his smart TV’s screensaver, according to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Investigators discovered Valdez had allegedly been inappropriately manipulating images of children for at least 10 months before his arrest. Valdez allegedly took images of multiple clothed minors and transformed them into graphic, nude images of the children engaging in sexual conduct.

Valdez has been a Scouting America troop leader for over a year, and at this time, he has no alleged offenses of hands-on abuse against him, according to the press release.

Investigators found several images and videos on Valdez’s electronic devices that had been manipulated to depict at least five children naked or engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Valdez had his initial court appearance Monday and is charged with one count of production of child obscenity.