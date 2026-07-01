5 taxpayer wins from Vance’s fraud-fighting task force 

(The Daily Signal) – In the month of June, Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud racked up several wins for American taxpayers.

Share



(The Daily Signal) – In the month of June, Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud racked up several wins for American taxpayers.

“No matter what, the Task Force on Fraud will not let up,” a Vance spokesperson told the Daily Signal. “Fighting fraud remains a priority for Vice President Vance and the entire Trump administration, and the Task Force continues to work day and night to ensure that American tax dollars are used for Americans, not for fraudsters.”

In March, President Donald Trump tapped Vance to lead the task force, with Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson serving as vice chair.

1. Trump Admin Cuts Off Hawaii Medicaid Fraud Unit

On June 4, the Trump administration cut off $3 million in federal funding for Hawaii’s Medicaid fraud control program because it had failed to bring a single indictment or conviction in the last four years.

The Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Thomas March Bell sent a letter to Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez informing her that the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control ​Unit will no longer have federal certification, and HHS will no longer provide funding.

Despite receiving $12 million in federal funds from 2022 to 2025, the unit obtained zero indictments or convictions for Medicaid fraud.

2. Vance Refers Tim Walz and Minnesota AG to the DOJ

On June 8, Vance referred new fraud allegations against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation.

A June 8 report from the House Oversight Committee alleged Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison were “aware of widespread taxpayer fraud in federally funded social programs for years” but did not attempt to stop it.

“Minnesota state officials are not above the law, and if they facilitated fraud, lied under oath about what they knew, or harassed and intimidated whistleblowers, they must face justice,” Vance said Monday on X.

Vance, who heads the White House’s anti-fraud task force, wrote a letter to Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald, who leads the agency’s fraud enforcement division, asking him to respond to the report with “all appropriate urgency.”

3. FBI Announces ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ List

Throughout the month of June, the FBI released the names of fraudsters and announced their arrests.

The first person to be arrested on the list of “Most Wanted Fraudsters” was Said Abdullahi Ereg, indicted on June 24, 2024, for his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

On June 20, Herbert Leon Kimble, 60, was arrested in the Philippines. He was accused of running a $1.2 billion Medicare fraud conspiracy

On June 24, the FBI announced it added two fugitives to its “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list.

Khalid Ahmed Satary and Emylee Thai were added to the list for health care fraud.

4. Vance Announces DOJ Lawsuit Against New York

The Justice Department announced on June 17 it is suing the New York State Department of Health, the state’s Medicaid director, and a company operating a $10 billion home health program in the state.

The department accused Public Partnerships, LLC of making false or misleading statements about its ability to take over and run the state’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, which provides home care through nonprofessional caregivers.

“You do not want your government facilitating fraud; you want your government fighting against fraud,” Vance said at a press conference in New York. “You know what these fraudsters are doing? They’re taking advantage of American generosity to enrich themselves.”

5. DOJ Charges 460 Fraudsters for $6.5B

On June 23, Vance announced that the DOJ’s “National Health Care Fraud Takedown” resulted in 460 criminal charges and $127 million in seized assets.

The alleged health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes involved more than $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm, including death, according to the DOJ.