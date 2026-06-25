‘A global moment for unity’: World Cup fans celebrate America as panic over ICE fades

Leading up to the World Cup, Kansas Citians had plenty of questions about Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s role in the city. But now, excitement over the event – and appreciation for…

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Leading up to the World Cup, Kansas Citians had plenty of questions about Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s role in the city. But now, excitement over the event – and appreciation for America from visiting fans – appears to be overshadowing the earlier panic.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, said in a press conference last year that ICE’s role – including in Kansas City – is to help keep tournament festivities safe. Contrary to fears pushed by some critics, deportations are not the agency’s focus during the event, and Giuliani said visitors from other countries have nothing to fear so long as they are in the United States legally.

“At the heart of all this preparation is safety and security,” Giuliani said. “Our commitment is simple – we will do everything in our power to make these games and this tremendous World Cup a safe, successful one.”

Last month, The Kansas City Star published a story raising questions about ICE’s role in the World Cup and suggesting “vulnerable people” could be targeted.

“At a time when immigration enforcement in the Kansas City metro and across the country has ramped up under President Donald Trump’s second term, area advocates have said they’re worried that vulnerable people – like immigrants, international visitors and people who are LGBTQ+ – are going to be targeted during the event,” the article said.

ICE rejected that claim, telling The Star: “What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether or not they are illegally in the U.S. – full stop.

“Speculation to the contrary is ill-informed.”

KCMO Talk Radio host Pete Mundo mocked the article on X, calling it “laughable,” “embarrassing” and “absolutely insane,” while questioning why LGBT people would fear ICE enforcement.

“Can someone explain why a gay, bi or trans person would be worried about ICE?!” Mundo wrote. “This is not serious journalism.

“How would ICE go about figuring out who is LGBTQ anyway? Are they going to be asking people their sexual identity?”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also addressed the issue in a Facebook Live video last month, where he answered public questions for nearly an hour, including concerns about ICE presence during the World Cup.

“Do you think ICE will be present around here during the World Cup?” Lucas asked in the video. “No, not in any real number.”

However, The Star later published a June 16 report confirming ICE would be present in Kansas City – the same day the city hosted its first World Cup match, when Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0.

“ICE will have presence in all World Cup matches, just like they do for Super Bowls,” Giuliani told The Star.

Lucas, meanwhile, highlighted Kansas City’s five-year moratorium on ICE detention facilities during the livestream and said he intends to keep pushing back against the agency.

“Are we going to get into a civil war with ICE?” Lucas said in an interview with Stateline. “I certainly hope that’s not necessary, but the best group that can control that is ICE itself and the Trump administration itself.”

In the same video, Lucas suggested one of the best ways to keep people safe in Kansas City is by keeping ICE out.

“I think what we will continue to do is stand up for people’s rights – fighting ICE, fighting MAGA lawyers. … There are a great many things that we’re doing to make sure people can be safe.”

Giuliani reiterated to The Star that ICE’s role in Kansas City and across the country is to enforce the law and protect the public, especially during an event as large as the World Cup, which is being held across Canada, Mexico and 11 U.S. cities.

“The incredible work they do not just makes these stadiums safer for major events, but it also helps to interdict in one of the most heinous crimes in human history,” Giuliani said, referring to human trafficking. “We are not going to allow bad actors to access the country under the excuse of a soccer tournament.”

Now, with World Cup festivities in full swing and Kansas City preparing to host Tunisia and the Netherlands Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium – which locals know as Arrowhead – coverage and panic related to ICE appear to have died down.

“If the people aren’t talking about the task force, then we’re doing our job,” Giuliani told Fox News Sunday.

ICE agents have also been working to combat human trafficking, which often increases during major sporting events, and have arrested several people accused of child exploitation, including a man from Lenexa, Kansas, charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Kansas City ICE agents have also cracked down on counterfeit goods being sold as souvenirs around the city.

Instead of anti-ICE content, social media in recent days has filled with videos of foreign visitors praising American culture. Clips of fans enjoying barbecue, ranch dressing, free chips at Mexican restaurants, Buc-ee’s, Walmart and other slices of Americana have sparked a wave of patriotic pride and lighthearted unity online.

Giuliani said that spirit reflects what the World Cup can be at its best.

“Security and hospitality can and will coexist,” he said. “Our message is simple: We can secure our borders while opening our doors to the world.”