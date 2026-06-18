Americans’ way of life is about to change forever, Nvidia CEO warns

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Associated Press during a Tuesday interview that society must adapt to the widespread artificial intelligence…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Associated Press during a Tuesday interview that society must adapt to the widespread artificial intelligence boom.

Huang told the AP that “we need to create new social norms.” He added that he “would advocate that everybody use AI.”

“Just go engage it,” Huang told the outlet.

Huang also said during the interview that he thinks people “need to make sure that the U.S. takes advantage of this new Industrial Revolution, just as we took advantage of the last Industrial Revolution.”

Huang went on to say that AI and other forms of technological innovations require regulation and new societal norms.

“When automobiles came, we need to create uh new social norms,” Huang said. “Back in the old days … Well, back in the old days, uh people said that cars killed children. Uh what is it about cars that would hunt down a child to kill them? Well, the reason for that was because in the older you when … kids were growing up, they used to play in the streets. Uh when I was growing up, they used to play in the streets. Um when cars came along, you obviously can’t play in the streets.”

“We don’t tell kids not to go play in the streets. And we have we have sidewalks, we have crosswalks, we have, you know, jaywalking [is] discouraged,” he continued. “So all of that combination of social norms, uh, regulations, safer cars, seat belts, and all the technology that comes along with it, it’s it’s all of it at the same time. So I think you have to go, you have to deal with regulation, technology, you have to deal with social norms.”

Huang’s comments come after reports that senior Trump administration officials have recently held discussions about the federal government taking some stakes in top AI companies. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on June 5 that “there are concepts where pieces could be given to the American public, where the American public essentially becomes a partner,” CNBC reported.

Trump also said he intends to meet with major AI companies “in the very short, very near future,” according to CNBC.

“I’m not exactly sure what they’re trying to achieve,” Huang told the AP in reference to potential government ownership. “I haven’t had a dialogue with them about that. But just remember that these are American companies. Their success benefits the stock price, of which many Americans are investors in.”

“It generates taxes, which helps many Americans. It creates a lot of jobs,” he continued.

On Tuesday, Nvidia unveiled plans to upgrade a new chip factory in Texas. The technology giant is also collaboratingwith Abridge to produce a new AI model for healthcare, The Wall Street Journal first reported on June 11.

The global AI market is projected to reach a total value of $617.62 billion by 2026, according to estimates by Statista.

The White House said in a statement on its website that Trump has “reasserted American leadership in technology by accelerating innovation in artificial intelligence, digital assets, and advanced manufacturing while cutting red tape that stifles growth” during his second term.

“By empowering the private sector and protecting American innovation from foreign exploitation, the administration is ensuring technological leadership remains firmly in U.S. hands,” according to the statement. “President Trump’s approach promotes competition, rewards entrepreneurship, and positions the United States to lead the world in the industries that will define the future.”