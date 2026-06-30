An inside look at Daily Signal documentary ‘sacred honor: The declaration that defines a nation’

(The Daily Signal) – The Daily Signal has released a new trailer for its latest documentary titled “Sacred Honor: The Declaration That Defines a Nation.”

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(The Daily Signal) – The Daily Signal has released a new trailer for its latest documentary titled “Sacred Honor: The Declaration That Defines a Nation.”

“Sacred Honor” takes the audience inside the years and months leading up to America’s Declaration of Independence and invites viewers to think like the great statesmen of our Founding. It premieres on the Daily Signal’s YouTube page on July 2.

The documentary features interviews with prominent conservative lawmakers, such as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; and Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas. Some of the nation’s top historians help the Daily Signal tell this gripping story, including Victor Davis Hanson, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, and Matthew Spalding from Hillsdale College.

TRAILER: “Sacred Honor: The Declaration That Defines a Nation”



PREMIERES JULY 2 ON THE DAILY SIGNAL’S YOUTUBE



“Sacred Honor” takes the audience inside the years and months leading up to America’s independence and invites viewers to think like the great statesmen of our… pic.twitter.com/XzpOdNdCHt — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) June 29, 2026

Daily Signal Politics Editor Bradley Devlin recently joined “The Sean Hannity Show” and told guest host Jason Chaffetz, “We need to recover what it means to be an American,” and suggested looking back to the Declaration of Independence can help us do that.

“The Declaration of Independence is the culmination of one of the greatest political acts in history. It’s not just principles that come out of nowhere,” Devlin added. “It is a fierce contest of ambitions and convictions and interests, and they have to navigate that as a collective.”

If we learn from the example set by the Founding Fathers as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, we might live to see America born again.\