Armed teen among 6 minors detained as St. Louis enforces ‘Pride’ weekend youth curfew

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) detained 6 minors Sunday night for violating a temporary youth curfew in an LGBTQ district called “The Grove.”

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The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) detained 6 minors Sunday night for violating a temporary youth curfew in an LGBTQ district called “The Grove.”

The curfew was implemented to keep violence down after last year’s chaos during the same weekend, which resulted in several shootings and arrests. An officer trying to break up fights had to be hospitalized after falling and hitting his head.

This year, officers detained a 16-year-old carrying a gun and four other teens holding tools used to break into cars.

Police took all 6 juveniles to so-called “reunification centers.” Parents and guardians had to pick them up, facing potential fines from the city for violations.

The SLMPD has been exceptionally vocal about holding parents responsible for the actions of their delinquent children, and the law is on its side.

Missouri has specific parental responsibility laws holding parents financially liable for their children’s intentional destruction of property or acts causing injury.