BREAKING: Another Missouri man charged in Freedom 250 murder plot 

A second Missouri man has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to attack and kill government officials at President Donald Trump’s Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event,…

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A second Missouri man has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to attack and kill government officials at President Donald Trump’s Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event, which was held on the White House lawn on June 14.

Jordan Rincker, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested Sunday and charged Monday in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit murder, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Five men other than Rincker have been arrested and charged with plotting to use armed drones and snipers to kill specific U.S. officials. The suspects, including Rincker, allegedly communicated with each other using an encrypted messaging app to formulate their plan.

Rincker is accused of being in contact with Abraham Alvarez of Omaha, Nebraska – who is also known as the conspiracy’s ringleader – and of accepting money and supplies for the attack. Rincker allegedly took $1,200 from Alvarez to distribute to the other co-conspirators.

Rincker allegedly paid $100 using Cash App to Bryan Roa, another suspect from Calimesa, California, for him to drive to Washington, D.C., to pick up the attack’s “drone operator.”

Rincker allegedly had at least one in-person meeting with Alvarez in Omaha, where he received a 12-gauge shotgun, face shield, ballistic plate, 3D printer, 3D printing filament, night-vision goggles, minicomputer, wire checker and binoculars. He was supposed to use the 3D printing materials to make drones for the attack.

While searching Rincker’s home and a storage unit in his possession, investigators found a 3D printed pistol with 3D printed magazines and ammunition, 3D printed gun parts, a thermal imaging scope, a gas mask, two rifles, one pistol and other combat gear.

Alvarez and Roa have both been charged for their alleged involvement in the murder plot. Daniel Eskridge, 32, of Kidder, Missouri – less than an hour’s drive from Rincker – has also been arrested and charged for allegedly participating in the scheme.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation successfully disrupted the planned attack, and no one was injured at the Freedom 250 event, which Trump attended. The investigation is still ongoing.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of our law enforcement partners and U.S. attorneys working together to prevent violence before it can take place,” U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price for the Western District of Missouri said in the press release.

“We will continue taking decisive action against those who seek to endanger national security and threaten the safety of Americans.”