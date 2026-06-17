California received 80% of funds for illegal immigrant households while Americans faced stricter rules

(The Daily Signal) – California accounted for more than 80% of all federal welfare cash assistance provided to households headed by illegal immigrants in 2024, according to a new report from the…

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(The Daily Signal) – California accounted for more than 80% of all federal welfare cash assistance provided to households headed by illegal immigrants in 2024, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The report found that $759 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance was provided to 85,277 households nationwide in which a child qualified for benefits while a parent was living in the United States illegally.

No state came close to California’s share of spending, with $617.5 million. The second-place recipient, New York, received just $47.5 million—less than one-tenth of California’s total.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, was created to provide temporary assistance to low-income families. TANF recipients are generally required to work and are limited to 60 months of benefits over a lifetime.

Because parents living in the country illegally are generally ineligible for TANF benefits, assistance in these cases is provided on behalf of eligible children living in the household.

Unlike traditional TANF recipients, these child-only cases are not subject to federal work requirements or the program’s five-year lifetime limit, allowing benefits to continue until a child turns 18.

The report’s authors noted that the arrangement creates a disparity between American families receiving TANF and immigrant households receiving child-only benefits.

“The result is a striking disparity: needy American families are held to TANF’s central work and time-limit rules, while households headed by immigration-status-ineligible parents can receive child-only cash assistance under a structure that bypasses those rules and can allow support to continue from birth through age 18.”

The report estimated that affected households received an average of roughly $742 per month, or about $8,900 annually.

Between 2001 and 2024, approximately $18.3 billion in TANF assistance was distributed through these child-only cases, while their share of the total TANF caseload increased from 5.8% to 10%.

The report further noted that the current structure conflicts with Congress’ original intent for welfare reform, citing language stating that “aliens within the Nation’s borders [should] not depend on public resources to meet their needs.”

Despite that policy goal, TANF has continued to provide child-only benefits on behalf of eligible children living with parents who are ineligible because of their immigration status.

The report also found that, of the 85,277 affected households receiving TANF assistance in 2024, approximately 91.4% were also enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“In most cases, TANF cash assistance is layered on top of additional taxpayer-funded support and can even serve as a qualification for SNAP,” the report said.