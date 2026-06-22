Canadian prime minister blames recession on … too little immigration?

(The Daily Signal) – Canada is headed for yet another recession, and their globalist prime minister is blaming immigrants—but not in the way you’d expect. He’s not pointing to the…

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(The Daily Signal) – Canada is headed for yet another recession, and their globalist prime minister is blaming immigrants—but not in the way you’d expect. He’s not pointing to the millions of people from the third world who flooded in, gutting wages and driving home prices to Hong Kong levels. Instead, it’s the opposite.

The immigrants that Liberals imported into Canada were used to wallpaper over the country’s rotting economy, which has underperformed Japan for almost a generation now. Two weeks ago, Statistics Canada announced Canada is in a recession, making it the third economic downturn in the 11 years since Liberal Justin Trudeau took office.

That’s a recession every three and a half years. For perspective, America has had only a single official recession in 17 years, and that was during the COVID-19 madness. Canada’s globalist-in-chief Mark Carney is ignoring his nation’s long-standing economic malaise and blaming immigrants—or rather, a supposed lack thereof—for the problem.

Hilariously, he thinks the source of the problem is that he reduced migration to the already bloated pre-Covid level. In other words, he’s admitting that pretty much all of Canada’s growth was artificially boosted by counting migrant costs and welfare as GDP. Even these statistical illusions failed to boost growth past Japan’s levels.

Previously, Trudeau’s Canada in 2015 was taking in almost a quarter-million migrants per year (the equivalent of 2 million a year in U.S. population terms). By Covid, he’d doubled that past 400,000 a year, about 4 million in U.S. terms.

Then, it went vertical to over one million migrants per year. In U.S. terms, that’s equivalent to 9 million per year—President Joe Biden, eat your heart out.

It’s worth noting, however, that mass importation of foreigners was a key part of “improving” the economic statistics in the U.S. under Biden. Essentially all of America’s net job growth from pre-pandemic to when Biden left office went to foreign-born workers as native-born Americans lost jobs on net.

Similarly, with so many illegal aliens in the country and not being accurately captured by the Census Bureau’s population estimates, economic figures like GDP per capita were gross overestimates.

Just as the flood of migrants under Biden was unsustainable for the U.S., so too is a million migrants a year in a country one-eighth the size. After all, it takes time for Canadians to learn Punjabi, and the natives were getting restless. So, Carney returned to Trudeau’s bloated annual rate of 400,000 and is using the 600,000 gap as his excuse for recession.

Of course, 400,000 is still extremely high considering native Canadians are growing at 34,000 per year. As in, under Trudeau immigrants made up 96% of future Canadians—1 million immigrants, 34,000 natives. And under Carney that’s still 92% of Canadians being replaced—400,000 versus 34,000.

But if not from changes to immigration, why is Canada’s economy so bad? Put simply, liberals destroyed the nation’s business environment while crushing regular Canadians with taxes, bureaucratic red tape, and sky-high house prices.

In the past 10 years, business investment collapsed by one-third, with more than $1 trillion fleeing—that’s a large sum in Canada—during a period when U.S. business investment nearly doubled, rising nearly $2 trillion per year.

Carney could easily fix Canada, considering that the country is swimming in oil and gas, wheat and hydro, and only has a tiny population. By all rights it should be the Saudi Arabia of the north, where residents don’t pay any taxes.

The winning formula looks like what Trump is trying to do here: slashing the federal workforce to its lowest level in 60 years, expanding domestic energy production, supply-side tax cuts on work and investment, cutting 120 regulations for every new one added, and dramatically reducing spending.

Previous Conservative governments essentially did just that. They kept red tape and bureaucracy under control to the point Canada was almost as rich per person as the U.S. when Trudeau took office—today, it’s poorer than West Virginia. Carney’s ignoring the winning formula and instead creating more red tape, especially on energy, which is why Alberta’s voting in October on whether to hold a referendum for independence.

He’s also hiking government spending when the economy’s shrinking, doubling deficits, hiring more parasitic bureaucrats, and even doubling down on censorship. Eventually, Canadian voters will rebel. The question is whether they’ll be voting in Punjabi by then.