Death sentence announced in murder of Missouri police officer in gas station shootout

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A Missouri judge handed down the ultimate punishment Thursday to a man convicted of murdering a Hermann police officer.

A Greene County judge sentenced Kenneth Simpson to death, as recommended by the jury earlier this year.

Simpson was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith. The jury also convicted him of first-degree assault for severely injuring Officer Adam Sullentrup.

The charges stem from a deadly shootout in March 2023. Officers were called to a convenience store to handle an irate person. They arrived and immediately recognized Simpson because he had active warrants. Simpson pulled out a pistol and shot both officers while they tried to arrest him.

Griffith did manage to return fire as Simpson moved around the store and escaped out the front door. Griffith later died at the hospital, while Simpson was arrested after an hours-long standoff.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway issued a statement following the sentencing. She said the decision ensures the perpetrator is held accountable for his heinous crimes but noted nothing will ever replace the tragic loss of life.

“Our office honors the sacrifice of Detective Sgt. Griffith and commends to the highest regard Officer Sullentrup for putting his life on the line to protect his community,” Hanaway said. “We continue to pray for their families and loved ones whose lives remain ever changed. I am proud of our team’s diligent efforts and meticulous preparation in this case, and we remain committed to supporting all law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep Missouri safe.”