Deputy mayor of Paris lashes out at Americans for AC after Europeans get jealous while visiting for World Cup

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A European politician lectured “American journalists” and “influencers” on climate change after some had pointed out her country’s relative lack of air…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A European politician lectured “American journalists” and “influencers” on climate change after some had pointed out her country’s relative lack of air conditioning.

Paris Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar, herself a journalist, wrote in a Friday post to Instagram that Americans “bear a significant responsibility” for the “consequences” of global warming, days after the French capital experienced a significant heat wave.

“Dear American journalists and social media ‘influencers’: for days some of you have been criticizing and making fun of Paris, because they city doesn’t have AC in every room of every apartment and places. OMG, this is so rich,” Pulvar wrote.

“As the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, you bear a significant responsibility for global warming and the consequences we, in France, are experiencing Your cities, ‘90% air-conditioned,’ are not unrelated to this. In Paris, we take responsibility,” the deputy mayor continued.

Pulvar’s post did not mention China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gasses.

Many Europeans visiting the U.S. for the 2026 FIFA World Cup observed that air conditioning in the country is significantly more widespread than back home. This has caught the attention of many Americans.

Over the past week, there were consecutive daytime highs that rose above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, weather service Meteo France told the Associated Press.

French authorities imposed alcohol restrictions as 48 people drowned due to cooling down in France, according to Fox News Digital.

“During heat waves like this, it’s no small matter to go swimming in areas that aren’t supervised.” Marina Ferrari, French minister of Sport, Youth and Community life, said Tuesday on a French radio interview, according to the outlet.