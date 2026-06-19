Down Syndrome births plummet due to high abortion rates, but advocates highlight each ‘wonderful, beautiful life’

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway and his wife recently announced their decision to abort their unborn son, joining the 67% of preborn babies in the U.S. aborted…

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YouTuber Jesse Ridgway and his wife recently announced their decision to abort their unborn son, joining the 67% of preborn babies in the U.S. aborted after a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

“We made a difficult decision that we believe in the long-run will be beneficial for our family,” Ridgway wrote on X. “Thankfully, we had a choice. It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome.”

Ridgway’s X post, which has amassed more than 24 million views, sparked criticism and debate across the internet, especially since the couple seemingly recognized their pregnancy as an unborn child.

Abortions skyrocket though screenings not definitive

A prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome, or Trisomy 21, occurs when the baby develops an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.

A prenatal blood test of the mother can provide information as to whether the child has a higher chance of being born with Down Syndrome, but it is not definitive.

Another diagnostic test, which samples tissue from the placenta and has a higher risk of inducing a spontaneous miscarriage, can provide a more accurate result about the child’s likelihood to have Down Syndrome, according to the CDC.

Outside the U.S., the number of children born with Down Syndrome is also declining rapidly. More than 7 in 10 preborn children diagnosed with Down Syndrome in France (77%) are aborted; 98% are aborted in Denmark; and 100% are aborted in Iceland, according to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s report.

Beautiful life, made in God’s image

Many take the opposite approach, upholding the dignity and worth of babies born with disabilities.

Down Syndrome Innovations, located in Mission, Kansas, is a nonprofit serving families with a Down Syndrome child from the time of diagnosis onward.

CEO and President Jennifer Dreiling told The Lion the organization offers various services from speech pathology, nutrition and fitness classes, art and music therapy, and community employment programs. She has seen the beauty of life through the eyes of Down Syndrome kids, she said.

“People with Down Syndrome have a wonderful, beautiful life, and there’s so much value and meaningfulness in their lives,” Dreiling said. “If you’re lucky enough to have a relationship with the person with Down Syndrome, you would know exactly what I’m talking about, in that they are truly genuine, authentic, hardworking, caring and loving people.”

Little Flower School in Maryland offers programs for children with developmental disabilities. The school’s principal, Caitlin Keeton, told EWTN News the school is just doing what it should.

“Our commitment to this is rooted in what the church teaches about human dignity and life being sacred,” Keeton said.

Michigan-based St. Louis Center takes a similar approach, providing a home for those who are developmentally disabled.

CEO Fr. Alphonse is also a member of the Servants of Charity, which is dedicated to serving those with disabilities.

“It is not just another job; it is my life to take care of people with intellectual developmental disabilities,” Fr. Alphonse told The Lion. “We call them ‘good children,’ because even though they are adults, they look at the world like a child. We are perpetually their parents, and they are perpetually our children.”

The St. Louis Center offers programs and housing for its residents, creating a space where they can learn and grow without limitations. Fr. Alphonse said he hopes all families that get the Trisomy 21 diagnosis may come to see how much of a blessing that child’s life will bring.

“It’s a miracle waiting to happen,” Fr. Alphonse said. “Yes, they are different, but they are made in the image and likeness of God, as are you and I, so they deserve the best life that can be given to them. So expect a miracle.”