Father’s Day and World Cup matches bring weekend fun to Kansas City 

Whether it’s soccer matches or Father’s Day, Kansas City is looking forward to a fun-filled weekend of free celebrations for the…

Share



Whether it’s soccer matches or Father’s Day, Kansas City is looking forward to a fun-filled weekend of free celebrations for the family.

Futbol Friday

Downtown Lee’s Summit is continuing its weekly soccer celebration this Friday with a country-themed night of family fun.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their Wild West best – cowboy hats, bandanas and denim – and head over to Green Street in downtown Lee’s Summit between 6 and 10 p.m. The festivities will include live country music, line dancing, mechanical bull riding and food trucks.

There will also be a petting zoo between 6 and 8 p.m. along with inflatables, games and activities for kids. Soccer fans can enjoy a live watch party of the Scotland vs. Morocco and Brazil vs. Haiti World Cup games along with games and drills with the Kansas City Comets.

The Futbol Friday event is free and open to the public.

Smithville Lake Festival

Smithville’s annual Father’s Day weekend festival is bringing live music, food vendors and a full-size carnival to its downtown Thursday through Saturday. Visitors can ride the Ferris wheel, play carnival games and ride several other rides in the festival’s carnival section.

At 10:30 a.m. a parade will march through town followed by a day of live performances, a car show and a chance to see child cartoon character Bluey in the courtyard.

Entry is free; some activities and rides cost. More information can be found at smithvillelakefestival.com.

World Cup Matches

Enjoy a home cookout or venture out to attend a watch party this weekend as the FIFA World Cup soccer teams continue to compete for an international victory. Several games will be played this weekend, including one in Kansas City on Saturday.

The matches this weekend are:

Friday

Scotland vs. Morocco at 5 p.m. in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Brazil vs. Haiti at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Türkiye vs. Paraguay at 10 p.m. in Santa Clara, California

Saturday

Netherlands vs. Sweden at 12 p.m. in Houston

Germany vs. Ivory Coast at 3 p.m. in Toronto, Canada

Ecuador vs. Curaçao at 7 p.m. in Kansas City

Tunisia vs. Japan at 11 p.m. in Guadalupe, Mexico

Sunday

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at 11 a.m. in Atlanta

Belgium vs. Iran at 2 p.m. in Inglewood, California

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde at 5 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Florida

New Zealand vs. Egypt at 8 p.m. in Vancouver, Canada

Fans can watch the games at home on the FOX channel using streaming platforms such as Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV. FOX One is a standalone streaming service also broadcasting the games and Spanish viewers can watch the games on Peacock and Telemundo.