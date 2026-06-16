FBI foils planned terrorist plot at White House UFC event; 5 suspects in custody

The FBI stopped an alleged terrorist plot involving explosive drones and staged snipers four days before the attack, planned for Sunday at the UFC Freedom 250…

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The FBI stopped an alleged terrorist plot involving explosive drones and staged snipers four days before the attack, planned for Sunday at the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the White House lawn.

“We are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

Five suspects were in custody Monday, including the first arrest made in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 10. Two suspects are from California and one each from Nebraska and Missouri, Fox News reported.

The FBI believes at least 23 people were involved in the scheme, and the investigation spans at least 12 FBI field offices, according to Fox News. The alleged plot reportedly involved using armed drones to attack buildings around the White House and snipers to target people as they left the event.

Vice President JD Vance spoke on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning, calling the plot “dark stuff.”

“This is what happens when people turn the rhetoric up so loud that disagreeing with somebody is a cause for violence,” Vance told Fox.

The plot was set to disrupt the first of many America 250 celebrations President Donald Trump has planned this summer. Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley commented on the importance of national security for the upcoming festivities.

“The government is not the only party preparing for the July 4 celebrations,” Turley said on Fox live television. “Terrorist organizations are drawn to these same events.”

Turley highlighted the open border policy under the Biden administration, saying terrorist organizations likely brought personnel into America for plots such as this one.

Biden’s “Safe Mobility Initiative,” started in June 2023, enabled potentially dangerous illegal immigrants into America, critics say. By the end of Biden’s term, nearly 5.8 million illegal immigrants had arrived in America. As of January 2026, the Department of Homeland Security reported “nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S.”

Patel promised to update the public regarding the foiled plot as soon as it is safe to do so.

This story has been updated to reflect the residence of several suspects and details about the alleged plot.

Photo credit: The White House