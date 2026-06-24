GOP preps for Trump visit as Thune emphasizes defense bill over SAVE Act

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump will be at the Capitol speaking with senators about the SAVE America Act Wednesday. When asked about the meeting’s priorities, Senate Majority…

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(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump will be at the Capitol speaking with senators about the SAVE America Act Wednesday. When asked about the meeting’s priorities, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told the press he has others.

Amid major disagreements within the Senate GOP, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., invited the president to attend the Senate Steering Committee lunch on Wednesday, which he chairs. Trump plans to speak with the majority party about the importance of passing the act.

On Monday, Scott sent a letter to colleagues listing the party’s priorities and urging members to be vocal about what they think can be done to pass the SAVE America Act. When asked to respond to the letter, Thune didn’t mention the election integrity bill and instead said senators should “first and foremost” focus on the $1.5 trillion defense authorization bill.

New — Sen. Rick Scott sends Dear Colleague to GOP senators ahead of Wednesday lunch he invited Trump to



He outlines a number of things he says the Senate should do in the coming months, including a “clean CR” thru after the election + SAVE America Act “or portions of it” pic.twitter.com/ULpScmQPtL — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 22, 2026

“I think that there are many things that were mentioned, probably in that letter, that all of us are supportive of,” Thune wrote. “We have to figure out, how do we maximize our opportunity, optimize the chance to get as much as done as we can in the amount of time that we have left between now and midterm elections.”

The fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act recently passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee and is scheduled for a floor vote soon.

Thune previews the Senate SAVE America Act lunch with Trump tomorrow responding to @SenRickScott “Dear Colleagues Letter.”

Of all the priorities listed, including SAVE America, he says the defense authorization bill is “first and foremost.”@DailySignal pic.twitter.com/AbQyiG4h32 — Virginia Grace McKinnon (@virginiagmck) June 23, 2026

Thune suggested that there are other items on the list that could at some point pass, depending “whether or not they have bipartisan support.” However, he did not clarify if he believes one of these possibilities to be the SAVE America Act.

Trump, however, made his agenda for Wednesday clear. “We’re just going to talk about SAVE America,” he told Elizabeth Mitchell, the Daily Signal’s White House correspondent.

NEW: I asked @POTUS about his lunch with senators tomorrow on the SAVE America Act.



“We have to get, we have to pass the Save America Act, which is voter ID, which is proof of citizenship, etc. We have to pass it, so we're going to have to talk about that, and many other… pic.twitter.com/pFML3Rw6R3 — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) June 23, 2026

“We have to pass the SAVE America Act, which is voter ID, which is proof of citizenship. We have to pass it. So were gonna have a talk about that and many other things,” Trump continued.

Thune, again not mentioning the president’s priority, said, “We’ve got a list. It’s all going to depend largely on what comes together in the next few weeks, but I can assure you we’re going to be active and busy and trying to create that record of accomplishment.”