GOP Senators reintroduce numerous pro-life bills for unanimous consent, honoring Dobbs anniversary

Republican senators reintroduced numerous pro-life bills Tuesday and Wednesday to honor the fourth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s…

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Republican senators reintroduced numerous pro-life bills Tuesday and Wednesday to honor the fourth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which returned abortion policy to the states.

“Four years ago, I remember I was struck by a profound truth that’s found in the book of Jeremiah 1:5,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “It says: ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born I set you apart.’ That’s why there is dignity and value in every single life, including the unborn, the disabled and the aging.”

Daines, who founded the Senate’s Pro-Life Caucus in 2018, reintroduced his 2025 bill, the Protecting Individuals with Down Syndrome Act, by unanimous consent before the Senate.

“Our Constitution says that all individuals are endowed by our Creator, that’s with a capital C, with the unalienable right to life,” Daines said. “There’s no clause that I can find that says except for individuals with Down Syndrome. There’s no clause that says except for anyone with a disability. It’s very clear: every person has a right to life. It’s our duty to protect that right and be a voice for the voiceless.”

Because the measures were brought forward by unanimous consent, any one senator can block them. In addition to Daines’ bill, 14 other senators proposed pro-life legislation to mark the Dobbs anniversary, according to a list from Daines’ office.

“I urge my colleagues to vote in favor of this bill, and for all the other pro-life legislation that my colleagues are speaking on today and tomorrow,” Daines said.

Other reintroduced bills would prohibit administering abortion pills to a woman without her consent, block funds from going to organizations that perform abortions and redirect federal tax dollars away from Planned Parenthood and toward women’s health services.

“There appears to be too little long-term follow-up care, too little research into women’s post-abortion outcomes and too little screening for trauma before and after abortion procedures, especially later-term abortions,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said on the floor.

“Women should be better informed about possible mental, physical and emotional effects and should have access to appropriate care when those effects arise.”

Additional bills would reinstate federal regulations on abortion pills, protect health care organizations that refuse to offer abortions and redesignate June as “Life Month.”

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, ending the nationwide legalization of abortion and returning the issue to the states.

“I’m confident that one day, by the grace and the hand of God, abortion will be unthinkable and every preborn child will be protected by the law,” Daines said. “So this week, as we celebrate this anniversary of the historic Dobbs decision, let’s reflect with grateful heart on the progress we’ve made. Let’s look forward with hope to a future where every life, born and unborn, is valued.”