House may come to standstill as GOP holdouts threaten to shut down votes over SAVE America Act

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The House of Representatives could come to a standstill after Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna threatened to oppose all floor action until the Safeguard…

Share



(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The House of Representatives could come to a standstill after Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna threatened to oppose all floor action until the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act was passed.

The House scheduled a rules vote at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which did not happen because of Republican holdouts such as Luna, Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller, a source familiar told the Daily Caller News Foundation. This could disrupt the House’s floor schedule and cause hurdles in getting legislation passed.

“When will the Senate learn that they cannot keep punching the American people in the face and not expect blowback to happen? Not one piece of their legislation will pass unless they pass the save America act,” Luna said Wednesday.

When will the Senate learn that they cannot keep punching the American people in the face and not expect blowback to happen? Not one piece of their legislation will pass unless they pass the save America act. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 24, 2026

Republican Texas Reps. Brandon Gill, Keith Self and Michael Cloud said they would oppose all rules and legislation until the Senate passed the SAVE America Act. Luna told Politico Wednesday that the House floor would be “closed this week,” though a source familiar told the DCNF the House plans to proceed with its current schedule.

Luna’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Thirty-two House Republicans, including Luna and Roy, voted against the housing bill during a Tuesday vote.

President Donald Trump cancelled the signing of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Wednesday until the SAVE America Act was passed. Trump spoke during a heated Senate GOP Steering Committee lunch at the Capitol Wednesday following his Truth Social post announcing the bill signing cancellation.

🚨🚨 Trump says they had a “great meeting” and made clear there were some senators he did not like.



He did not name names. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/49VhGjBE5E — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) June 24, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with Trump Thursday in an attempt to diffuse the tension, according to the source familiar.

Trump previously pressured Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act by eliminating the filibuster or attaching it to other legislation. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other senators argued they did not have the votes to pass the legislation.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted against attaching the SAVE America Act to the immigration enforcement reconciliation bill that Trump signed into law on June 10. Trump said he would oppose reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) if the SAVE America Act was not attached.

Trump reportedly threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in federal funds from states unless they implemented the SAVE America Act, CNN reported Monday.