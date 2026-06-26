How Christians can help Venezuela earthquake victims 

Two catastrophic earthquakes struck north-central Venezuela this week, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured among the rubble from fallen buildings. It was the strongest…

Share



Two catastrophic earthquakes struck north-central Venezuela this week, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured among the rubble from fallen buildings. It was the strongest seismic event to hit the South American nation in more than a century.

Christian relief organizations are mobilizing urgent support to deliver medical care, clean water and food to survivors while rescue crews search for those who may still be alive.

Faith-based disaster relief group Convoy of Hope has already deployed teams to the hardest-hit areas.

National spokesperson Ethan Forhetz shared the heartbreak from the field.

“Images of the devastation in Venezuela are heartbreaking,” Forhetz said. “The loss of life is staggering. Convoy of Hope is currently working to deliver much-needed essential relief supplies to survivors. As we distribute those life-sustaining items, we give hope to people who are walking through unthinkable tragedy.”

Send Relief is in close contact with trusted Baptist partners in the region. General director Elier Romero of the Venezuelan Baptist Convention (CNBV) shared a brief update within hours of the quakes.

“Brothers, we are okay,” Romero said. “We are receiving news from the affected areas. We continue praying.”

CNBV called on its churches to activate response efforts and serve as places of refuge. These churches are already embedded in their neighborhoods, allowing them to care for families immediately and stay long after emergency crews leave.

Send Relief has a special fund directly fueling that local network. The money provides immediate emergency assistance and long-term recovery support, including food, water, shelter and practical resources.

Several other Christian ministries are working around the clock to provide relief.

Samaritan’s Purse is preparing to airlift an emergency field hospital along with shelter tarps, solar lights, blankets and water filters.

Catholic Relief Services is providing food, health services and emergency shelters in Caritas, Venezuela, while Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is supporting local parishes.

Monsignor Raúl Biord sent a video message through ACN from the Church of San Jose in Sabana de Narauli near the hardest-hit region. He detailed the extensive damage facing roughly 30 historic churches, making them unsafe.

“In these first moments we need to take care of the victims,” Biord said. “We are praying for those who have died, and we also commit to trying to help all the volunteers, the rescuers, for them to remove those who are still under the debris. We are caring for the families. We invite all the neighbors who are worried for those who lived in the buildings, in the community, the houses, in the neighborhood, especially the elderly and sick.

“This is a moment of much solidarity, of putting the well-being of Venezuela above any other interest or any differences.”

A strategic guide to pray for Venezuela

Send Relief published a detailed prayer guide to help believers worldwide pray for Venezuela quake victims. It’s a call to pray for injured and grieving families and for rescue workers searching through rubble amid dangerous aftershocks.

The document urges prayer for local pastors opening their doors to neighbors, asking God to give them strength, wisdom and compassion to point hurting people toward Christ.