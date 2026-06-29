Islamification becomes public enemy No. 1

(The Daily Signal) – Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told the Daily Signal that a recent campaign poll of his found many of his constituents view the rise of “Islamification” and Islamic rule as…

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(The Daily Signal) – Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told the Daily Signal that a recent campaign poll of his found many of his constituents view the rise of “Islamification” and Islamic rule as a top concern.

As stated by Fine, respondents prioritized the issue above topics such as abortion, health care, and the conflict involving Iran.

“I had to fight with my pollster, because no one ever asks about the rise of radical Islam in America, and I wanted it placed in my survey,” Fine said. “It was one of the largest issues people rated. My constituents believe it concerned them more than the war in Iran, abortion, and more.”

Separately, he referenced remarks by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, claiming the mayor had expressed sympathy for a Hamas sniper. The mayor in February also called for a broader acceptance of the “Prophet Mohammed” on Islamic migration.

“Look, the history of Islam is one of conquest,” Fine said, describing why he believes the issue resonates with certain voters.

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told the Daily Signal that concerns raised by Fine are among the reasons he co-founded the Sharia-Free America Caucus. Self said the group aims to educate lawmakers and the public about what he described as the risks of Sharia law.

“We are educating ourselves, our constituents, and our wider audience,” Self said. “We believe in the values of this country, [and] we believe in capitalism and our Christian foundations. We are a very forgiving country.”

Self argued that without continued focus on the issue, the perceived threat could grow.

“[We see] the rape gangs uncovered in the U.K., killing your daughter because she dishonored the family, and more,” Self said. “We do not want that to come to America.”

A recent report from Rupert Lowe MP noted that at least 250,000 Christian white girls in the United Kingdom have been raped in the 21st century, 83% of whom have been victims of Islamic rape gangs. According to testimonies outlined in the report, the survivors revealed that their rapists believed they had a religious duty to conduct the act.

“Our efforts will continue,” Self added. “We continue to grow slowly. We will have a planning session soon to outline what we think we can encourage governors to do—things we will recommend to governors and states to ask for their help, because they can do more than us in most cases.”

States like Texas and Florida have taken initiatives that the federal government has failed to take, such as designating the Council on American-Islamic Relations as a terrorist organization for its controversial financial trail and involvement in advocating for Sharia.

States like Indiana could soon follow, Indiana state Rep. Andrew Ireland told the Daily Signal.

Self also said he believes some individuals exploit constitutional protections to avoid scrutiny.

“If awareness on this issue is not raised, both by voters and by politicians, radical Islamists will continue to hide behind this freedom of religion, freedom of speech curtain,” he said.

“That is to be expected. They are going to go on the offensive because they think they got the upper hand,” Self added.

He concluded that the issue is “more important than ever,” asserting that the threat “is spreading right now.”

“The videos of Imams openly preaching treason are gaining traction,” Self said. “They are on the offensive, make no mistake about it.”