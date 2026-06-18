Jeff Bezos claims AI boom will actually lead to labor shortages

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claimed Wednesday that the artificial intelligence boom will actually result in labor shortages, multiple outlets…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claimed Wednesday that the artificial intelligence boom will actually result in labor shortages, multiple outlets reported.

Bezos suggested during a talk at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris that he disagrees with concerns that AI technology will make human workers “redundant,” Reuters reported.

“I know there’s a lot of concern that many people have, including many smart people, that AI is going to make humans redundant and so on,” Bezos said, according to the outlet. “I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, in fact, AI is going to create a labor shortage.”

Bezos’ comments come amid mounting fears among some American workers that AI may take their jobs. A Reuters/Ipsos survey ‌released on June 10 found that 53% of Americans were concerned that AI would take jobs in their household.

The U.S. technology industry announced 38,242 job cuts in May, according to a report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. The announcement marked the biggest monthly loss for the sector since August 2024. Technology is leading 2026 reductions in force by a large margin, the report found.

“AI isn’t yet the jobpocalypse some predicted,” Challenger said in a statement. “Like spreadsheets and email before it, the technology will ultimately make workers more productive, but our data shows companies are already acting on it, citing AI for more cuts than any other reason. The open question isn’t whether AI changes the workforce, but how fast.”

Experts previously warned the Daily Caller News Foundation that the U.S.’ ongoing AI boom will likely overhaul the entire labor market.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on June 2 which aims to “promote AI innovation and security by working collaboratively with the private sector to modernize government and private sector information systems and harden them against external threats.”