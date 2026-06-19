8 illegal drones seized after flying over World Cup events in Kansas City

Eight drones were intercepted and seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday in Kansas City during FIFA World Cup 2026 events, less than a week after a coordinated armed…

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Eight drones were intercepted and seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday in Kansas City during FIFA World Cup 2026 events, less than a week after a coordinated armed drone attack on the White House was thwarted.

The drones were flown over Kansas City Stadium – Arrowhead Stadium’s name during the soccer tournament – and the FIFA Fan Festival, located on the grounds of the National WWI Museum, both of which are in temporary flight restriction zones (TFRs). Of the eight drones seized, two operators were issued misdemeanor violation notices. One woman arrested in connection with a drone was found to have six outstanding arrest warrants.

“Not only is flying drones in TFR zones illegal, it’s dangerous,” U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a release.

“My office is committed to keeping our community and visitors safe by keeping our skies drone-free.”

The U.S. witnessed the danger of drones in flight-restricted zones on a national level last weekend when the Department of Justice announced its successful disruption of a planned attack on the Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event, which was held on the White House lawn and attended by President Donald Trump. Five suspects are in custody after allegedly planning to fly drones armed with explosives into the event to kill specific U.S. officials.

The Federal Air Marshal Service, the Kansas City Police Department’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems unit and the FBI’s Kansas City field office have been working together to detect and seize drones being flown in restricted areas.

The operation has been in full swing since World Cup festivities started June 11, with 19 drone detections in restricted zones and 18 contacts with drone operators by law enforcement. That resulted in 14 drone seizures and five federal criminal citations.

Drone violations can result in:

Up to $75,000 in civil fines

Up to $100,000 in criminal fines

Up to one year in prison

Seizure of the drone

The U.S. Attorney’s Office encourages drone operators to check for TFRs before flying by visiting the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

“If you see a drone breaking the rules, report it,” Price said. “If you are flying an illegal drone, think twice because violators will be held accountable by the Department of Justice.”

Unsafe drone activity can be reported by calling 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.