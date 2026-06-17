Kansas school districts receive stern final warning for failing to protect girls, secret gender transitions

Three Kansas school districts have been given a final ultimatum by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for allowing boys in girls’ spaces in schools, in violation of Title…

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Three Kansas school districts have been given a final ultimatum by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for allowing boys in girls’ spaces in schools, in violation of Title IX.

The department launched an investigation into four Kansas school districts in August 2025 and found all four failed to protect girls in sports and private spaces.

The department sent Letters of Impending Enforcement Action on June 11 to Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District and Topeka Public Schools, giving each district until June 21 to comply with Title IX laws.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, also found to be in violation, received a Letter of Impasse from the department, which is less severe than the notice given to the other three districts and does not include a compliance deadline.

In the investigation, the department found all four districts allowed male students to use girls’ restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms based on gender identity. Male students were allowed to participate in girls’ sports, and district policies violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), enabling secret gender transitions of students without parental consent.

“These Kansas school districts’ ongoing refusal to come into compliance with Title IX puts the safety, privacy and dignity of young women and girls at risk,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a press release.

Olathe Public Schools previously agreed to a voluntary resolution with the Department of Education in May, but the department rejected the proposal.

Olathe said in response that the rejection felt like a “strong-arm” attempt to force the district to accept allegations of wrongdoing.

“We will not allow inaccurate allegations or politically driven narratives to undermine the work of our staff, the trust of our families, or the educational opportunities available to our students,” the district said.

Also in May, Shawnee Mission schools rejected the proposed resolution.

“There is nothing to remedy here, which makes a resolution agreement inappropriate,” the district said in its response.

If Olathe, Shawnee Mission and Topeka Public Schools do not comply with Title IX and FERPA requirements by June 21, they could lose federal funding and be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools has also been warned of possible enforcement action and could lose federal funding if it does not come into compliance.

Richey said the districts “risk further enforcement action.”

“As we recognize June as Title IX Month, the Trump administration will continue to fiercely protect students and parents by enforcing federal law and ensuring that schools uphold the rights women and girls are guaranteed under Title IX.”