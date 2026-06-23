Los Angeles schools need to do better following Carvalho’s resignation

(The Center Square) – Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has resigned from the Los Angeles Unified School District, and education watchdogs are not sad to see him go.

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(The Center Square) – Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has resigned from the Los Angeles Unified School District, and education watchdogs are not sad to see him go.

Carvalho announced his resignation Sunday night via a letter to the Board of Education for the nation’s second-largest school district.

The resignation came four months after federal agents raided Carvalho’s home in the coastal San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles and at the district’s office in downtown Los Angeles. The FBI served a search warrant on Carvalho for both sites. The reason hasn’t been revealed.

Carvalho was placed on paid leave by LAUSD in late February.

In his letter, Carvalho addressed the “students, families, teachers, staff, and community of LAUSD” and said that it had been an honor to serve.

“Placing students first has always guided my work,” wrote Carvalho. “Because I believe our schools must remain focused on students and learning without distraction, I am resigning as Superintendent of LAUSD effective today, June 21, 2026.”

It was the only reference Carvalho made toward February’s events.

Carvalho has served as LAUSD’s superintendent since February 2022 and has been the district’s longest-serving superintendent in over 20 years. Before his job at LAUSD, Carvalho was superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools for 14 years.

Karen Frost, chair of Moms for Liberty Los Angeles, said she was relieved upon hearing the resignation.

“During Mr. Carvalho’s very short time here, things have not improved,” Frost told The Center Square. “In fact, they’ve gotten worse. I’m hopeful that maybe we can finally get someone here to make the changes that LAUSD really needs.”

When asked to elaborate, Frost pointed to the LAUSD contract with AllHere for a $6 million chatbot that was never created.

“We know that AI is here, and we know the genie is out of the bottle. But to spend that kind of money on a chatbot in the classrooms – I mean, even the teachers’ union was against that,” said Frost.

The Moms for Liberty leader would prefer to see LAUSD get back to the fundamentals of reading, math, and science.

Currently, 25% of fourth-graders in LAUSD are reading at or above grade level, Frost said, referring to data from the Nation’s Report Card.

Pointing to the entire LAUSD, Frost said less than 40% of students can do math at grade level.

“So the focus has been in the wrong place, and really, I think LAUSD needs to look east to like Mississippi and the Mississippi Miracle and find new and creative and inventive ways to get kids to actually learn,” said Frost.

The Mississippi Miracle is a phrase used to show the dramatic rise in Mississippi’s K-12 public education outcomes. In 2012, Mississippi was ranked dead last in education. Today, the Magnolia State is ranked 16th in the nation. State officials credit an emphasis on phonics, literacy and better training for teachers.

Another parent advocacy nonprofit, Oleada Inc., hopes Carvalho’s resignation will help define a clearer path forward for students and families, Executive Director Maria Luisa Palma.

But she added, “Major concerns and many unanswered questions remain” for LAUSD.

“Carvalho’s formal departure does not cure the ailments festering at LAUSD,” Palma told The Center Square, answering questions by email. “LA Unified continues to lose top management amid the Carvalho scandal and the $22 million money laundering criminal charges against a former LAUSD employee by the Los Angeles County DA Nathan Hochman.”

Palma also said Inspector General Susan Stengel departed in December 2025 as her contract was not renewed.

“Soheil Katal, chief information officer, quietly had his farewell party at LAUSD just two days after the FBI raid in February,” said Palma. “Frances Baez, chief academic officer, announced her retirement in May, while Karla Estrada, deputy superintendent of instruction, also announced her departure after her new contract was approved by the board.”

Palma went on to state that Jamie Torrens, a Carvalho appointee from Miami as senior adviser to the superintendent, was included in the Reduction in Force announced in March.

“Why have so many highly paid administrators left LAUSD in such a short period of time?” wondered Palma.

While Palma has questions, she did praise Carvalho on one point. She said his tenure will be remembered as “an era in which parents’ concerns were heard by the superintendent directly.”

When asked for comment by The Center Square, LAUSD sent a statement published on its website Monday acknowledging receipt of the letter of Carvalho’s resignation.

“The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring stability, continuity, and continued progress through strong leadership,” the school district said. “Our focus remains unchanged: providing every student with a high-quality education, supporting our dedicated workforce, and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve.”

Andrés Chait has served as acting superintendent during Carvalho’s absence.

LAUSD said Chait will remain in the position until a permanent decision is made.

United Teachers Los Angeles, one of several unions with members in the LAUSD, urged the district to select a superintendent who is deeply committed to public education.

“Our students deserve a leader who listens to their needs and works in partnership with educators, educational staff, and families to strengthen the schools our communities rely on,” UTLA told The Center Square. “Most importantly, the next superintendent must ensure that district resources are invested where they matter most: in our schools and classrooms, not in billions of dollars’ worth of outside contracts. UTLA will continue to hold district leadership accountable to that commitment.”