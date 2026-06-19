Missouri’s ‘proclamation of freedom’ ended slavery months before Texas’ Juneteenth

America’s newest federal holiday has been celebrated as the end of slavery in Texas for more than 160 years, but months before Juneteenth, Missouri was the first slave state to voluntarily…

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America’s newest federal holiday has been celebrated as the end of slavery in Texas for more than 160 years, but months before Juneteenth, Missouri was the first slave state to voluntarily abolish slavery.

A state constitutional convention gathered in St. Louis on Jan. 11, 1865 and passed an ordinance to abolish slavery.

Praising the move as “having pleased Divine Providence to inspire to righteous action,” Gov. Thomas Fletcher said no person within the state’s jurisdiction would be subject to any abridgment of liberty or “know any master but God.”

Fletcher gave an inspirational speech welcomed by cheers from lawmakers at the Capitol declaring both white and black men were finally unburdened.

“In the lightning’s chirography the fact is written ere this over the whole land – Missouri is free!” Fletcher said. “Let us now set to work as becomes men, to rid ourselves of all the effects the damnable system of slavery has left behind it.” [Applause.]

The governor issued a stern warning to Confederate sympathizers, bushwhackers and anyone refusing to live in a free state. He promised military force and strict consequences.

“It is dangerous to be a traitor everywhere now, and there is no security for Slavery on this continent to-day, nor henceforth forever,” he said.

Missouri’s Jubilee doesn’t have the same recognition as Juneteenth, but the Jan. 11 anniversary remains a major milestone of freedom in the Show-Me State. Fletcher wanted Missourians to remember the day much like we celebrate Independence Day.

“Forever be this day celebrated by our people. Let us teach our children, on the annual recurrence of the eleventh day of January, to meet around the altar of Liberty and renew their thankfulness for our deliverance; and, in the historic contemplation of our redemption, renew the songs of our jubilee. [Applause.] Through all coming time this day should be celebrated in the manner indicated by John Adams for celebrating the fourth day of July – by bonfires, ringing of bells, firing of cannon, and waving of flags,” Fletcher said.

Read Fletcher’s proclamation and speech in its entirety here.