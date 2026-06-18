More Americans relying on AI, social media for medical advice than ever

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Some Americans increasingly rely on artificial intelligence tools for medical advice, according to a KFF poll released Wednesday.

KFF’s latest poll shows that 29% of adults now turn to AI tools or chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude for health information and advice on a monthly basis. This share has nearly doubled in the past two years, up from roughly one in six in June 2024, according to KFF.

Meanwhile, three in ten U.S. adults reported that they use social media for health information or advice at least once per month, including about one in six who reported using it “every day,” the poll shows.

The majority of adults in the U.S. said they either “never” or only “occasionally” utilize AI tools (71%) or social media (69%) for medical information, the poll shows. The survey also found that 36% of adults who use social media for health information follow up with a human doctor at least the majority of the time, while 35% check other online sources such as WebMD and 21% consult health agency websites like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thirty-six percent of respondents who use social media platforms for medical information and advice said that desiring to learn from people with the same health condition or similar experiences is a “major reason” they turned to social media, while 35% cited seeking immediate information or support, per the poll.

The poll’s release comes as an increasing number of U.S. hospitals and physicians have begun utilizing AI tools in recent years. The global market value of AI in healthcare is expected to surge by 2034, according to research from The Insight Partners released on Monday.

Several experts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that though using AI tools can potentially help improve productivity and affordability across the nation’s healthcare sector, it can also lead ton problems such as patients receiving inaccurate health information.

While proponents have argued that social media can be useful resources for medical advice, others have argued that using such platforms comes with risks, such as misinformation. Social media influencers can also sometimes promote biased or misleading health advice, which can have harmful impacts on individuals who follow their recommendations, according to a March 2025 BMJ Group report.

The latest KFF poll was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted May 7 to 31, online and via telephone among 2,480 U.S. adults in English and Spanish.