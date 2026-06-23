Oregon districts scuffle over school budget challenges after ‘eroded trust’ from community

The Eugene and Springfield school districts in Oregon are endeavoring to re-engage their local communities after “a tornado of top leader resignations, midyear teacher layoffs and a union vote of…

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The Eugene and Springfield school districts in Oregon are endeavoring to re-engage their local communities after “a tornado of top leader resignations, midyear teacher layoffs and a union vote of no confidence,” according to news reports.

“Fumbles in forecasting, transparency and fiscal responsibility have eroded trust between local district and board leaders, leading to power struggles and divisions,” writes Lilly St. Angelo for Lookout Eugene-Springfield.

“With more difficult budgeting years ahead, many leaders say a better future for school governance lies in a more collaborative, forward-thinking approach to leadership — both at the local and state level.”

‘Our words seem to go out into the void’

Part of the Springfield district’s outreach included public budget forums where parents, administrators and educators could gather in small groups to answer questions and discuss financial challenges.

“Our words seem to go out into the void, and we haven’t seen any response to that,” said special education teacher Pauline Pham.

However, she noted the forum provided a welcome change: “I actually like that we are at the same table with people who can provide a real human response.”

In the Eugene School District 4J, administrators are still wrestling with a $16.4 million budget deficit announced in April from “forecasting errors,” according to the news outlet.

“This does some damage to us as far as trust from the community and our front line educators,” said board member Rick Hamilton. “That’s what really bothers me about this whole thing.”

Leadership changes have also rocked the district, with finance director Matt Brown working under four superintendents in four years.

Every superintendent “changes the outlook and the culture and the morale of an entire district,” Brown noted, adding they all had different budgeting approaches.

Meanwhile, the Springfield district chose to lay off educators in the middle of the school year to pay for teacher raises, triggering an unfair labor practice complaint from the teachers’ union.

‘An indictment of the people who are running our state’

The districts’ power struggles and financial woes are occurring amid falling enrollment, as the state’s public schools have lost more than 37,000 students since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oregon students have also failed to demonstrate satisfactory academic outcomes with fourth graders ranking “dead last in reading” nationwide, according to an NPR report.

“This is an indictment of the people who are running our state,” said J. Schuberth, a former college professor who is running as an independent “Pencil” for this fall’s gubernatorial race.

“[Democrats] have had a supermajority, or close to it, for a long time. That’s who is determining education policy.”