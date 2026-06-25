PA lawmakers still squabbling over public education budget before June 30 deadline

Pennsylvania’s budget needs to be decided by a June 30 deadline, yet lawmakers are still dithering over how best to fund the state’s public schools.

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Pennsylvania’s budget needs to be decided by a June 30 deadline, yet lawmakers are still dithering over how best to fund the state’s public schools.

Republicans argue financial support should involve more expansion of school choice options such as the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarships (EITC) program. It provides tax credits to eligible businesses contributing to scholarship organizations on behalf of students with limited household income.

“Most middle-class families are allowed to go to these schools because of EITC,” said Rep. Marc Anderson, R-York County, as reported by WGAL News.

“So it benefits a lot more people than is going to be presented today.”

However, Democrats expressed criticism over the program, calling for more reporting requirements over how the tax credit money is used.

“Up until now, the Independent Fiscal Office of Pennsylvania has said, ‘We can’t tell you how it’s doing,’” said Rep. Nikki Rivera, D-Lancaster County. “This $680 million doesn’t have any details attached.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro has also proposed an additional $565 million in “adequacy funding for historically underfunded school districts,” according to the news outlet.

‘Districts in a logistical bind’

As previously reported by The Lion, Pennsylvania failed to pass a budget by its deadline last year, forcing districts to dip into their financial reserves for ongoing expenses.

“Each passing day, more school leaders are forced to make difficult decisions to postpone purchases, delay hiring staff and shutting down programs,” said Sherri Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, in October. “They are also making tough decisions to borrow money, delay payments to vendors and others – all unnecessary if we could pass a state budget.”

At least $4 billion was withheld from 500 public schools in the fall because of the legislative deadlock, according to reports.

“The impasse puts districts in a logistical bind, as business managers and school administrators prepare to launch into 2026-27 budget talks this winter,” Trib Total Media wrote at the time.

Meanwhile as public-school enrollment dips, the number of homeschool families has been growing in the Keystone State. In the 2023-24 academic year, nearly 43,000 students were homeschooled statewide.

“We can’t really attribute this growth to the (COVID-19) pandemic anymore,” said Angela Watson, director of the Johns Hopkins Homeschool Research Lab.

“Younger children generally have younger parents. And perhaps this younger generation of parents is just more willing to try out something new.”