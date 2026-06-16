Poll: Texas parents rate private schools higher than public

Parents are far more likely to approve private school education than public school education, according to a recent poll from Texas Southern University.

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Parents are far more likely to approve private school education than public school education, according to a recent poll from Texas Southern University.

“It could either be that they’re more involved and attentive to their child’s education or simply they have more of a dog in the hunt that they’ve actually made that choice so they’re more likely to rate the choice they made as higher,” Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University and one of the pollsters, said in an interview.

Two-thirds of parents with children in private school, charter school or homeschooling rated their child’s education as excellent.

But only 1 in 10 Texan parents believe K-12 public education is excellent, according to the poll. Almost 38% of parents rate public education as “good,” and 31% as “fair.” However, just 12% of parents say public education is “poor,” and the remaining 9% say they are “unsure.”

Texas – one of the largest supporters of school choice according to EdChoice – has launched the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program to support children and parents who need funds to receive an alternative education to public school.

The program includes nearly $1 billion of funding to support students. Participants can receive funds for tuition, textbooks, uniforms, tutoring, supplies and meals at the school of their choice.

Texas has also opted into President Donald Trump’s Education Freedom Tax Credit program, which allows taxpayers to direct a portion of their income tax toward state scholarship programs. By opting in, Texas insures its students can participate.

“Thanks to President Trump, generous Texans can receive a tax credit for donations to a qualified scholarship-granting organization to minimize education expenses for families,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release.