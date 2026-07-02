REVIEW: ‘Minions & Monsters’ is chaotic fun, though not without a few speedbumps for families

For as long as time itself has existed, we’re told, the Minions have roamed the Earth in search of the perfect villain to serve.

Share



For as long as time itself has existed, we’re told, the Minions have roamed the Earth in search of the perfect villain to serve.

Their first master was a Cyclops, but an unfortunate accident involving a tiny Lego brick left the giant creature in a full-body cast – and the Minions out of a job. Next came a wizard, whose patience ran out after a Minion’s prank spell accidentally created a laser-eyed tomato monster. A stint with a pirate ended just as disastrously when the poor captain was swallowed by sharks.

So it went through the centuries until the Minions arrived in 1920s Hollywood, where they chased a supposed outlaw onto a movie set.

Their trademark chaos initially causes panic, but studio executives soon realize they have discovered comedy gold. Before long, the Minions are movie stars.

Yet one of them, James, is not satisfied with acting. Gifted with a vivid imagination and a passion for storytelling, he dreams of becoming a director. But instead of relying on costumes and special effects, he wants real monsters.

So James does what any Minion with a knack for chaos would do: He dusts off the wizard’s old spellbook and conjures a pair of terrifying creatures, convinced they’ll follow the script. Instead, they do anything but – and soon terrorize everyone in sight, with an appetite to match.

Can the monsters be stopped?

The new animated movie Minions & Monsters (PG) follows the story of James, his sidekick Henry and the Minions (voiced by director Pierre Coffin) as they take over Hollywood and simultaneously try to prevent Earth from being destroyed. The adventure takes an unexpected turn when an alien named Dort (Jesse Eisenberg) invades the planet but abandons his mission after falling in love with a young suffragist.

It’s the seventh film in the Despicable Me franchise but only the third Minions spinoff – all built around slapstick humor. But unlike the four main Despicable Me films, which focus on themes of family and redemption and are a favorite in my house, the Minions movies – including this newest entry – are pure, silly fun with little depth.

Minions & Monsters delivers plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike (including one scene where the Minions gang up on actors dressed as barbarians, unaware everyone is only pretending).

But the film also includes a few elements that may give some families pause. The primary concern is its use of magic, with a spellbook and its many spells playing a central role in the story and driving much of the plot. The movie also includes one coarse word (“bastard” – the first such instance in the franchise), several scenes showing Minions’ bare backsides, and a mid-credits scene featuring a nude Gru, who quickly covers himself.

Families who can overlook those issues will find nearly 90 minutes of goofy fun and big laughs. Just don’t expect to leave the theater with a meaningful message.

Rated PG for violence/action, language and rude/macabre humor. Entertainment rating: 3 out of 5 stars.