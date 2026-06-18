Rhode Island poised to pass charter school moratorium despite voter opposition

The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed a bill stifling charter schools, despite their popularity with families and educators.

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The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed a bill stifling charter schools, despite their popularity with families and educators.

Democrat-sponsored H7415 was approved by both chambers last week. Gov. Dan McKee, also a Democrat, previously indicated his support for the measure.

If signed into law, the legislation will forbid the approval of any new charter schools or the expansion of existing charters until 2028–29.

It would also lower the statewide cap on charter schools from 35 to 28 – a 20% decrease.

Sen. Melissa Murray, D-Woonsocket, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill said it aims to address “equity” in public school funding.

“What we’re looking to do here is to have a fair and equitable and fully-funded education, appropriately funded education, including and especially for our high-needs students, many of whom are not in charter schools,” Murray said. “But we need to figure out that funding and we need to make it work.”

While charters are publicly funded and regulated, they are privately managed and have more freedom than traditional, government-run public schools. They often have smaller class sizes, don’t have teachers’ unions and can specialize in areas such as STEM or fine arts.

And unlike government-run schools, no student is ever assigned or zoned to attend a charter school, making them a form of school choice – something teachers’ unions and the entrenched educational bureaucracy have long resisted.

Nevertheless, charters are extremely popular. According to Americans for Tax Reform, more than 8,500 students applied for just 3,700 available seats in Rhode Island charters this year.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools reported the state’s charter enrollment increased by 28% between 2019 and 2024. Meanwhile, traditional public-school enrollment decreased by more than 7.5%.

In fact, charter schools are booming in almost every state.

A recent Stanford study found the schools consistently outperform government-run public schools academically. Their learning gains equate to 16 more days of reading instruction and six more days of math. Even disadvantaged students – such as black, Hispanic and low-income children – outscored their public-school counterparts.

Charter advocates are furious at Rhode Island for stifling what they say are much-needed educational opportunities.

Victor Capellan, founder and CEO of a pro-charter group, called the moratorium “a deliberate, calculated effort to deny opportunity to the families who already have the least.”

Lauren Matlach, deputy director of the Rhode Island League of Charter Public Schools, criticized the legislation for “permanently reduc[ing] the number of charters allowed in our state.”

State voters support charters and school choice.

According to April polling, 88% of Rhode Island voters believe families should be able to choose the best school for their child’s needs.

Three out of five (60%) have favorable opinions of charters, with 78% supporting increased charter access.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) directly oppose a moratorium on new charter schools.