Senate passes Iran War Powers Resolution With no teeth

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Senate passed a non-binding war powers resolution Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities in Iran or seek congressional…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Senate passed a non-binding war powers resolution Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities in Iran or seek congressional approval to continue the war.

The concurrent resolution passed in a 50 to 48 vote, as Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted with Democrats. Trump has no legal obligation to comply with the directive since concurrent resolutions have no force of law.

The resolution directs Trump to “remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a congressional authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman voted against the resolution while Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania did not vote.

The passage came after several Senate Republicans, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, opposed Trump’s 60-day ceasefire agreement with Iran. Republican Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Eric Schmitt of Missouri praised the deal, with Moreno calling it “really monumental.”

Adopted, 50-48: Adoption of H.Con.Res.86, Iran. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) June 23, 2026

The House passed the resolution in a 215-208 vote on June 3, with Republican Reps. Warren Davidson of Ohio, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tom Barrett of Michigan joining Democrats. The chamber delayed a vote on the resolution scheduled for May 22 because several Republican lawmakers were absent.

Democratic New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, who sponsored the resolution in the House, said Congress has “made clear” that the administration must cease all hostilities in Iran.

“With the Senate passage of my Iran War Powers Resolution, both chambers have now made clear that the president cannot continue this war of choice and must cease all hostilities against Iran,” Meeks said. “Regardless of what President Trump says, this measure is binding under the War Powers Resolution, and I will explore all legal avenues to ensure the Executive complies with the will of Congress. Congress never authorized this failed war, and the president certainly has no authority to continue it indefinitely without our consent as the Constitution demands.”

The Senate failed to advance a separate war powers resolution introduced by Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. The resolution was a joint resolution, meaning it would require Trump’s signature to take effect.

Collins, Murkowski, Cassidy and Paul voted for a similar motion to discharge a war powers resolution sponsored by Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, which passed in a 50-47 vote. Kaine would need one more Republican to approve of a motion to proceed for his resolution.

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who is not running for reelection, said he was open to hearing arguments on voting in favor of a war powers resolution, though he has voted “no” on the resolutions so far.