State department cracks down on foreign fraudsters

(The Daily Signal) – The Trump administration has put a strong emphasis on cracking down on fraud, with Vice President JD Vance leading the task force on anti-fraud efforts.– President Donald…

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(The Daily Signal) – The Trump administration has put a strong emphasis on cracking down on fraud, with Vice President JD Vance leading the task force on anti-fraud efforts.– President Donald Trump is revoking the visas of three foreign nationals charged with defrauding the American people, the Daily Signal can first report.

Three foreign nationals who the State Department says “swindled investors, looted taxpayer-funded programs, and abused the system” will no longer be allowed to enter the United States.

“The State Department is protecting Americans from foreign fraudsters by ensuring these foreigners can’t travel to the United States,” a spokesperson told the Daily Signal.

The State Department revoked the visa of one foreign national whose charges include securities fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

“A foreign national advising individuals on their investments stole millions of dollars from people trying to grow their businesses and savings, abusing their trust and wrecking their financial security,” a spokesperson said. “We won’t tolerate fraud that harms hardworking Americans and undermines confidence in our markets. Visa revoked.”

Another foreign national claimed to operate a legitimate business helping vulnerable patients access health care. Instead, the individual was part of a Medicaid scam, billing for more than $5 million of fake services. The person was charged with felony fraud and convicted of grand theft of $100,000 or more.

The third foreign national built a company by faking revenue and fooling investors, according to the State Department. The individual was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

“This foreign national swindled millions of dollars from clients, then recycled the same false claims and forged letters to secure a visa,” the spokesperson said. “Visa revoked.”

The Trump administration has put a strong emphasis on cracking down on fraud, with Vice President JD Vance leading the task force on anti-fraud efforts.