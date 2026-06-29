Supreme Court releases opinions on mail-in ballots, firing bureaucrats 

The Supreme Court ruled Monday on the president’s ability to fire major figures within the executive branch and states’ ability to decide how votes will be counted in the upcoming…

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The Supreme Court ruled Monday on the president’s ability to fire major figures within the executive branch and states’ ability to decide how votes will be counted in the upcoming midterms.

Some rulings are blows to President Donald Trump, as the court blocked him from firing Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook and allowed mail-in voting, which Trump is trying to curtail. The court also declined to consider Trump’s attempt to overturn a $5 million verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual assault and defamation.

In a 5-4 ruling, the court held that ballots can be counted after Election Day. Written by Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the court’s opinion states that “federal election-day statutes” do not “preempt” Mississippi’s law allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if received within five business days.

Trump responded to the ruling on Truth Social, calling it a “tremendous loss” for election integrity and urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which requires voters to present proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

While litigation proceeds, the high court ruled Trump cannot fire Cook, whom he dismissed in August amid mortgage fraud allegations, only to have a district court judge reinstate her in September. The ruling was 5-4, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissenting.

However, Trump celebrated a separate ruling in which the court held, 6-3, that the president has the power to fire top officials in the executive branch, including those at independent agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission.

“90 years of precedent has been COMPLETELY AND UNEQUIVOCALLY OVERRULED, greatly increasing Presidential Power at a time when it is most needed!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In the case Trump v. Slaughter, the court overruled its 91-year-old decision. The court now holds that officers in the executive branch, who “derive their offices from [the president’s] appointment,” must “remain accountable to the President,” meaning “those officers must be removable by the President.”

The court is nearing the end of its term, reportedly indicating that Tuesday will be its final opinion announcement day. Decisions on birthright citizenship and whether states can block men identifying as transgender from competing in women’s sports are still pending.