The dangers are not innate to AI itself: Faith leaders speak on ethics of artificial intelligence

Christians increasingly trust artificial intelligence with spiritual matters, according to recent data, and church leaders are now debating whether AI belongs in a life of…

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Christians increasingly trust artificial intelligence with spiritual matters, according to recent data, and church leaders are now debating whether AI belongs in a life of faith.

“Christians’ willingness to engage AI personally – including spiritually – is running ahead of settled conviction about the role AI should play in the life of faith,” researchers found in a new study conducted by Barna Group.

More than half (56%) of respondents believe AI helps bring contentment in life, according to the study. Additionally, 53% say AI helps develop meaningful relationships, and 48% say they would allow AI to aid in spiritual growth.

Using AI in ministry

Even Christian pastors are integrating AI into sermon preparation. Two-thirds of church leaders use AI for research, communication and sermon-prep, according to a survey last year by The Christian Post.

“Overall, the survey depicts a church that is increasingly open to the ministry possibilities of artificial intelligence, while still grappling with the weighty ethical and practical considerations involved,” researchers stated.

AI is also benefiting Christians globally, especially in translation work, church leader Roy Moran told The Lion in an interview. Moran is a church planter in Kansas City and is also affiliated with the Disciple Making Movement, a ministry focused on teaching Christians how to disciple nonbelievers through Bible studies, prayer and peace.

Ministries like these are using AI to help process audio recordings of Scripture translations in underserved languages. The teams record their conversations with native speakers and use AI in the translation process, Moran said.

“AI has been a real asset in the cleanup of those files and being able to get those ready to go into production and be back out on audio devices that people can use to listen to God’s Word and begin to get to know Jesus,” Moran said.

These teams have also created various apps that audibly answer people’s questions about Scripture instead of through written text.

AI is a natural progression in technology use

Christians are comfortable using AI because they have adopted new technologies for decades, according to Moran.

“I think we have built a kind of modern Christianity that really fosters dependencies on the individuals and institutions, and so when AI comes along, it fits right into that mold for people who already have built-in dependencies,” Moran said.

Using AI as a spiritual authority is no different from reading a book instead of getting “their fingerprints on a Bible,” Moran said. The same concept applies to listening to podcasts and turning to other sources that “give them all kinds of answers,” he said. The real danger is using technology passively or without discernment, he said.

“It’s just a tool, and it’s how you use the tool that is important,” Moran said.

Ethical concerns

Other church leaders also view AI as a research tool, similar to a librarian who helps locate sources for a writer or speaker, but warn that it can’t replace a relationship with God.

“Intimacy with God leads to power in preaching,” J. Alan Branch, professor of Christian ethics at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, told The Lion in an email. “When preparing sermons, AI is a poor substitute for time alone with Jesus.”

In his first encyclical letter, Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo XIV provided the Catholic Church’s first extensive stance on AI, emphasizing the importance of human dignity.

“So-called artificial intelligences do not undergo experiences, do not possess a body, do not feel joy or pain, do not mature through relationships and do not know from within what love, work, friendship or responsibility mean. Nor do they have a moral conscience,” Pope Leo wrote in the 37,000-word letter.

Christopher Olah, co-founder of AI leader Anthropic, attended an event with the Pope on the subject, and spoke on the importance of considering the ethical implications of the new technology.

“Today is just the beginning – the start of a long collaboration between those of us who are building this and those who can see what we, from inside, cannot,” Olah said.

The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities has arranged a coalition of various AI leaders, companies and faith groups to develop an ethical framework for AI.

Coalition members will gather for seven roundtable discussions globally throughout the course of this year with the hope of establishing the Faith-AI Covenant – an ethical commitment for AI leaders and companies to sign in 2027. The first meeting was held in New York City on April 30.