The Great American State Fair boasts 50 states, 6 territories, 250 years of freedom

The Great American State Fair kicked off Wednesday evening, featuring live music, an Air Force fly-over, and a rally for President Donald Trump.

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The Great American State Fair kicked off Wednesday evening, featuring live music, an Air Force fly-over, and a rally for President Donald Trump.

The Fair officially opened Thursday and unites the 50 states and six territories of America in museum-like displays along the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Stretching between the Capitol building and the Washington Monument, these walkable exhibits welcome people of all ages to experience a modern-day World’s Fair, highlighting each state’s unique culture and accomplishments throughout the nation’s 250 years of existence. Visitors can learn the importance of each state in America by popping in and out of temporary booths along the perimeter of the National Mall.

America’s 250th celebration is officially underway in Washington, D.C.



From the energy on the National Mall to unforgettable performances and patriotic moments, the Great American State Fair kickoff gave us plenty to celebrate.



Follow along with Elaine, The Lion’s D.C. summer… pic.twitter.com/Cg58OrnQR3 — The Lion (@ReadTheLion) June 25, 2026

Nearby attendees can also see the Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel between the Capitol and the Washington Monument. An arc frames the Fair’s perimeter, directly across from the Ferris wheel, and a temporary horse and livestock arena plants rural America in the middle of everything.

The faux neoclassical plywood booths mimic the architecture of D.C.’s notable landmarks, and each booth boasts its state flag and displays its unique features through technology, artifacts, pamphlets and interactive experiences.

The Fair will run from June 25 to July 10 and open daily with specialized programming on the main stage. Beyond the eclectic culture of America, the Fair offers food, beverages and commemorative merchandise for purchase.