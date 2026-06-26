‘The people around here are cheering for us’: World Cup fans embrace Kansas City’s warmth, hospitality 

World Cup fans gathering in Kansas City praised the city’s hospitality and welcoming environment while taking in some quality football – or what most of the world calls…

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World Cup fans gathering in Kansas City praised the city’s hospitality and welcoming environment while taking in some quality football – or what most of the world calls soccer.

“You’re very welcoming here, I wasn’t expecting that, to be honest,” one Algerian fan told The Lion, discussing his first trip to the U.S. and KC.

KC houses 4 teams

The city is housing four teams for the June and July tournament, with each having its own headquarters camp and hotel. The Origin Hotel on the Berkley Riverfront, where Argentina is staying, displays two banners featuring the team’s captain, Lionel Messi, and security surrounds the premises.

(The Origin Hotel boasts banners of Lionel Messi. Courtesy: Meredith Cornstubble, The Lion Intern)

Algeria is staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Lawrence, Kansas. England is staying at the Inn at Meadowbrooke in Prairie Village, Kansas. The Netherlands is staying at the Cascade Hotel in the Country Club Plaza district downtown.

Arrowhead Stadium, renamed Kansas City Stadium for the duration of the World Cup, has hosted three matches so far, with the fourth scheduled for Saturday – Austria versus Algeria at 9 p.m. It will host a knockout round-of-32 match on July 3 and a quarterfinal match on July 11 that could include Argentina, a tournament favorite.

Union Station

Union Station, the city’s historic train depot, is a hub for fans. It boasts World Cup banners, numerous photo opportunities inside and out, and the City of Entrepreneurs Marketplace in Grand Hall. More than 100 local Kansas City vendors will showcase their merchandise throughout the venue for the duration of the tournament.

Eager Argentine and Algerian fans gathered in Union Station, excited for the first KC match June 16, which Argentina won 3-0 off a hat trick (three goals) by Messi.

“The people around here are cheering for us, and I find it amazing,” an Algerian fan said. “Hopefully we’re gonna win.”

Algeria is 1-1 going into Saturday’s match. It will advance to the next round with a win, could advance with a tie and would face elimination if it loses.

(Herzog Foundation Ambassadors & Strategic Relationships Director Spencer Bone speaks with Algerians at Union Station. Courtesy: Meredith Cornstubble, The Lion Intern)

FIFA Fan Festival

Across from Union Station, thousands of fans convene at the FIFA Fan Festival, which spans the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Giant screens broadcast matches from around the country while concessions, lawn games and corporate-sponsored fan experiences line the venue.

(FIFA FanFestival Heart frames WWI Memorial and Watch Party. Courtesy: Meredith Cornstubble, The Lion Intern)

Visitors from Colombia, France, Japan and Puerto Rico told The Lion Kansas City offers a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere. They also noted the contagious patriotism they felt at seeing so many of their countrymen and women and other visitors gathered to support their teams.

(Herzog Foundation Ambassadors & Strategic Relationships Director Spencer Bone speaks with Japanese fans at FanFestival. Courtesy: Meredith Cornstubble, The Lion Intern)

Many U.S. team supporters, decked in red, white and blue jerseys, celebrated America’s victory in the U.S. vs. Paraguay game June 12.

“The guys looked really good,” one fan told The Lion. “They played really well. They played fast. It was fun to watch.”

The U.S. team won its group with a 2-1 record and will face Bosnia July 1 in Santa Clara, California, in its first game of the knockout round.

Many visitors to the U.S. planned to travel to several games throughout the tournament. One Australian said he intended to travel to 15 states during his stay.

(Fans at the FanFestival watch party view the game from the lawn. Courtesy: Meredith Cornstubble, The Lion Intern)

Kansas City skyline

Throughout the tournament, city lights have displayed the colors of competing teams for each match. Even Kansas City’s old, iconic Western Auto sign shone again for the Algeria-Argentina match, according to an X post from KC Mayor Quinton Lucas.