‘Toy Story 5’ soars at box office as Disney rebrands for more family-centered content

Toy Story 5 has topped $300 million at the North American box office after just two weeks, far outpacing DC Studios’ “Supergirl” and arriving shortly after Disney Branded Television…

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Toy Story 5 has topped $300 million at the North American box office after just two weeks, far outpacing DC Studios’ “Supergirl” and arriving shortly after Disney Branded Television rebranded as Disney Kids & Family.

This latest film is the eighth highest-grossing Pixar movie ever, estimated to exceed Finding Nemo ($339.7M) and Inside Out ($356.46M), according to Box Office Pro.

Supergirl, which debuted June 26, has struggled at the box office. The film earned about $38 million during its opening weekend, only half of Toy Story 5’s revenue from its debut weekend. Supergirl has received mixed reviews, which CBN said reflects declining audience interest in female-led superhero films.

Backed by more than three decades of nostalgia, Toy Story 5 follows Bonnie, a creative 8-year-old who loves playing with her toys. But when she receives a Lilypad tablet, she begins neglecting them in favor of games and group chats. Woody, Jessie and Buzz set out to rescue her from the pull of the digital world.

Many viewers praised the film’s message encouraging families to balance technology with creativity and imaginative play, according to reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I found myself impressed by how forcefully the script charges at an issue that adults might actually want to talk to their children about as they leave the theater together,” David Sims wrote in a review for The Atlantic.

Disney released Toy Story 5 shortly after announcing that Disney Branded Television would be renamed Disney Kids & Family on June 15. The division oversees children’s programming, including Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Percy Jackson.

According to Variety and Inside the Magic, the rebrand reflects a new vision for Disney’s entertainment division under Debra O’Connell, who was promoted to chairman of U.S. Entertainment Television in March.

“Our new name better reflects the creativity, ambition and storytelling we’re known for, while bringing greater clarity to the creative community about who we are and what we create,” O’Connell and Disney Kids & Family President Ayo Davis wrote in a letter, according to Deadline.

Disney’s next major family release is the live-action Moana, which opens July 10 and is projected to earn about $85 million during its opening weekend. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia.