Trump admin reportedly softening stance after row with AI giant

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump’s White House cleared the way for Anthropic to widely release its most powerful AI systems again after previously restricting them over…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump’s White House cleared the way for Anthropic to widely release its most powerful AI systems again after previously restricting them over cybersecurity concerns.

The administration lifted export controls on the company’s Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 models following an agreement in which Anthropic pledged stronger safeguards against misuse and closer cooperation with the government on future releases, Politico reported Tuesday.

“As of today, June 30, the export controls on Fable 5 and Mythos 5 have been lifted,” Anthropic announced in a company statement.

Fable 5 is the general-use version of Anthropic’s powerful AI model, with extra safeguards to prevent it from being used for harmful or illegal purposes, according to a company statement. Mythos 5 is a more advanced and potent version of the Fable model, designed for high-level tasks with fewer built-in restrictions.

The White House and Anthropic each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

President Donald Trump previously ordered all U.S. government agencies to “immediately cease” use of Anthropic’s AI technology in February when the company refused to give the U.S. military “broad access” to its AI.

“THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS!” the president said in a Truth Social post. “We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will [sic] not do business with them again!”

“The Department of War’s relationship with Anthropic is being reviewed. Our nation requires that our partners be willing to help our warfighters win in any fight,” Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Axios. Anthropic’s Claude was the only AI model available on classified military networks at the time of the feud.

The New York Times reported that xAI signed a deal with the Pentagon in late February in an effort to decrease reliance on Anthropic; however, anonymous sources told Defense One that it may take 12 months or more to migrate to a new AI system.

Anthropic pledged to actively find and fix security risks, work closely with the government on rules and rollout plans for Mythos, Fable and future systems, and report “any malicious activity” it detects, Lutnick said.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with Anthropic on Monday. Through the new agreement, state agencies will receive a 50% discount for the company’s Claude model as well as free training sessions, Newsom’s office said in a press release.