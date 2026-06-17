Trump-backed candidate wins Georgia Republican Senate runoff

(The Daily Signal) – Rep. Mike Collins will win the Republican Senate runoff in Georgia, project the Associated Press and NBC News.

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(The Daily Signal) – Rep. Mike Collins will win the Republican Senate runoff in Georgia, project the Associated Press and NBC News.

Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, will now face Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff in November. Ossoff narrowly defeated then-Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, in 2020, in the same election Joe Biden won Georgia. In 2024, Donald Trump won the state.

The race is considered “leans Democrat” by the Cook Political Report. To retake control of the Senate, Democrats will need to gain four Senate seats this election cycle.

Ossoff almost immediately criticized Collins as an “extremist” in a X post Tuesday night.

“Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate Mike Collins is a notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars. Collins, who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman, voted to double health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians, for the Iran War, and for the Trump tariffs,” wrote Ossoff.

Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate Mike Collins is a notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars. Collins, who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman, voted to double health insurance… — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) June 17, 2026

With 70.9% of the votes in, Collins led former college football coach Derek Dooley by twelve percentage points, 56% to 44%. Dooley was endorsed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. while Trump endorsed Collins.

“A very successful Businessman prior to becoming a distinguished U.S. Congressman, Mike has brilliantly served his Community, during a career loaded with accolades and wins, always fighting tirelessly for our America First Agenda,” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

“As your next Senator, Mike will continue to work hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Strengthen our incredible Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Collins gained prominence after introducing the Laken Riley Act following the murder of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant. Since its passage, Collins has emphasized public safety as a central campaign issue.

After a contested Republican primary between health care executive Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Jackson is projected by the Associated Press to become the GOP nominee

Jackson will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the general election. Bottoms has been endorsed by former President Joe Biden.

Jones, who received an endorsement from Trump in August 2025, campaigned on advancing the president’s America First agenda if elected governor.

(Photo Attribution: Mike Collins for Senate, website)