Trump-endorsed candidates succeed in primaries

President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates swept vital 2026 gubernatorial and congressional primaries in Utah, New York, Maryland and South Carolina Tuesday.

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President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates swept vital 2026 gubernatorial and congressional primaries in Utah, New York, Maryland and South Carolina Tuesday.

All 16 Trump-endorsed candidates secured party nominations after the primary polls closed Tuesday night. Notably, the president endorsed both GOP candidates running for the party’s nomination for South Carolina Governor – Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and current state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson!” Trump posted. “It’s a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can’t go wrong.”

Wilson won the nomination and will face Democratic nominee Jermaine Johnson in the general election November 3.

While most of the president’s endorsed candidates have been successful, a few have not. Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, for governor, but he narrowly lost the Iowa GOP nomination June 2 to Zach Lahn, a businessman and farmer. Similarly, Trump backed Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones nine months before he lost the GOP spot June 18 to health care executive Rick Jackson.

So far, the president has endorsed 312 candidates, 307 for primaries, with 98% securing GOP nominations ahead of the November general election.

Trump also endorsed a new cohort of nominees this week, notably U.S. Rep. John James, R-Shelby Township, for governor of Michigan. The Michigan primary is scheduled for August 4.