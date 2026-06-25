Trump expresses frustration with NATO as Rutte praises the president

​(The Center Square) – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President Donald Trump Wednesday, putting NATO on the defensive as the president has questioned the alliance’s relationship…

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​(The Center Square) – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President Donald Trump Wednesday, putting NATO on the defensive as the president has questioned the alliance’s relationship with the treaty organization.

While it is apparent from the multiple exchanges that Trump and Rutte show an amicable relationship, the president continues to make his frustration with many NATO nations known, forcing the secretary general to defend many of the partnerships.

During the Wednesday afternoon Oval Office meeting with the media present, Rutte praised Trump’s leadership in pressuring many NATO partners to increase their defense spending, citing billions of dollars in additional funding.

“This is the leader of the free world taking responsibility beyond the shores of the United States for the rest of the world,” said Rutte.

Despite the flattering remarks, the president remained critical of many European partners and their reluctance to support the U.S. military action in Iran, saying he was disappointed in many, highlighting the U.K., Germany, France and especially Spain.

Trump said the U.S. doesn’t necessarily need NATO allies’ money or military support, but underscored that he would like their loyalty above all else.

“I just want loyalty. You know, we’re so loyal to them. We’re always fighting for them,” the president told reporters. “We have thousands of troops all over Europe. In Germany, we have 50,000 troops.”

Trump criticized some of the countries for objecting to allowing the U.S. to use bases to carry out operations in Iran.

“They say, no, we can’t do it. The troops that we have in Germany, the troops we have in the U.K., the troops that we have all over Europe,” the president continued.

Trump has toyed with the idea of withdrawing from the treaty, ramping up talks in recent months.

However, a majority of American voters say the U.S. should remain in NATO, according to the latest The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll.

Fifty-nine percent of American voters say the U.S. should remain in the nearly 80-year-old treaty, while only 27% believe the U.S. should withdraw.

Since taking office for a second time, Trump has pressured NATO member nations to increase their GDP spending on defense, with the U.S. contributing about $753 million, about 16% of NATO common funds in 2024, according to Taxpayers for Common Sense.

The president has called on NATO nations to increase their NATO contributions to 5% of their GDP.

Trump indicated earlier this year that he was considering withdrawing from NATO. During a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office on March 17, The Center Square asked Trump whether he was reconsidering America’s relationship with NATO and whether he might withdraw from it.

The president responded by expressing disappointment in NATO’s lack of support for the U.S. strikes on Iran.

“Well, I’m disappointed in NATO that we spend trillions of dollars on NATO. Think of it, trillions over the years … It’s one of the reasons we have deficits and we help other countries when they don’t help us,” Trump told The Center Square. “I mean, it’s certainly something that we should think about.”

Other administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, have supported the president’s criticism of NATO.

In May, while attending a NATO meeting in Sweden, Rubio addressed the strained relationship between the U.S. and some NATO countries with respect to their lack of support for the U.S. operations against Iran.

“The president’s views, frankly, disappointment at some of our NATO allies and their responses to our operations in the Middle East, are well documented. That will have to be addressed, but that won’t be solved or addressed today,” Rubio told reporters during the meeting.

The secretary called the differences within NATO over cooperation a “challenge,” highlighting the different political dynamics and budgetary constraints impacting the alliance.

Rubio criticized many NATO nations for their lack of defense spending, a long-time source of contention between Trump and NATO.

“Some countries are still lagging,” said the secretary of state.

The president is expected to attend a NATO meeting in Turkey next month, where he will likely continue his push for greater spending by many NATO nations.