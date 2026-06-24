WATCH: American World Cup team kneels before God, stands firm in Christian faith

This year’s United States World Cup team is making headlines not only for its performance on the field, but also for its bold Christian witness.

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This year’s United States World Cup team is making headlines not only for its performance on the field, but also for its bold Christian witness.

Former professional soccer goalkeeper Jesse Bradley told Fox News on Sunday that the team has been demonstrating its faith in ways not often seen before, including praying on the field after each match.

“We went from kneeling to protest the anthem to kneeling to pray to God,” one person wrote on X about the team’s postgame prayer circle.

Bradley told Fox the U.S. team has also been holding Bible studies and players have been sharing Bible verses on social media. Defender Mark McKenzie has been leading the team in prayer after each game.

“I am a vessel for Him and when I go and represent the national team I’m not representing just myself, I’m representing Him first and foremost,” McKenzie said in an interview with I Am Second, a Christian nonprofit. “The kingdom is the ultimate destination.”

We went from kneeling to protest the anthem to kneeling to pray to God.



All we needed was a new president.



We’re so back. pic.twitter.com/R74oJC702b — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) June 20, 2026

Bradley also said the team’s willingness to live out its faith openly comes at a symbolic moment, as signs of revival appear among younger generations. Bible sales are up, Generation Z attends church an average of 1.9 times per month, more than baby boomers at 1.4 times per month, according to Bradley.

Bradley’s website, Just Choose Hope, includes his own testimony. He gave his life to Christ during a yearlong battle for his life – a battle that ended his soccer career – after suffering an unexpected reaction to a prescribed malaria-prevention medication.

“I believe God does His greatest work in the darkest times,” he wrote on the site. “The pain in my life fueled and forged a new passion and purpose. …

“Abiding with Jesus became my greatest joy.”

With the U.S. team sharing the good news that Jesus died for the sins of the world and rose again, Bradley said the players are sending the best possible message: “God loves you.”

“Soccer brings us together, but Jesus satisfies us all,” he said.

The U.S. team is currently ranked first in Group D with a 2-0 record, and its next match is against Turkey at 9 p.m. Thursday. The match will be held at SoFi stadium near Los Angeles.

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