WATCH: Curaçao World Cup team worships God before match 

Curaçao is competing in the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever and going viral – not for exceptional plays on the field but the faith of…

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Curaçao is competing in the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever and going viral – not for exceptional plays on the field but the faith of its players.

Curaçao is an island between Aruba and Bonaire in the south Caribbean Ocean. The team’s Instagram page features videos of the team having “morning prayer” together, and a recent video of the players worshipping to Jireh, a Christian worship song by contemporary choir Maverick City Music, has been going viral.

“I know who I am, I know what you’ve spoken; I’m already loved, I’m already chosen,” Curaçao forward Kenji Gorre sings in the video.

The team sang the worship song before their first ever World Cup match June 14 against Germany. Curaçao lost 7-1, but Maverick City Music posted the video as a reminder that a person’s true identity and worth is found in Christ regardless of performance, success and victory.

“That’s an identity no scoreboard can give and no loss can take,” the post reads. “Whatever you’re walking into this week – you’re already loved. You’re already chosen. Settled before you ever performed.”

Watch the video here:

(Photo credit: Curaçao team on X, @TheBlueWaveFFK)