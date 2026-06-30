WATCH: Portnoy blasts socialists, says he might run against Mamdani in NYC 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he is so concerned by the rise of socialist politicians that he might run for office.

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Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he is so concerned by the rise of socialist politicians that he might run for office.

Speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday, Portnoy, who founded the popular sports and culture media company, said he never expected to become involved in politics until the recent success of far-left candidates in elections and primaries.

“I think what the Democrats have done is they’ve let the fox into the hen house, right? And now he’s just running rampant and carrying them all out. So it’s a scary time,” Portnoy said.

“Sometimes I do feel like it’s my duty. I can’t turn away. I feel like I could make a change. Maybe I do run in politics.”

Portnoy said he spends “a lot of my day losing my mind on what’s happening right now, especially in New York,” prompting Watters to ask whether he would run against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist.

“If I was going to run, it would be here,” Portnoy said, adding he did not know whether he could win given the city’s deep-blue electorate.

“There’s a lot of people who like me in New York City,” he said. “I know that I’ve done a lot of good in New York City when I wasn’t thinking about politics, whether it’s the Barstool fun, pizza places. So it wasn’t for show.

“I’ve had a real job. I’ve done real things, unlike these clown politicians who have never had a job and never been in the real world for a day. But the people voting for these people who just won are these young white, Ivy League-ish elitish women. It’s like, who are they? Like, they’ll never vote for me. They’ll never believe in common sense.”

Portnoy is also promoting his recently released book, Cancel Me If You Can.

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