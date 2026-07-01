WATCH: Runners carry American flag across country to unite Americans for July 4 

An American flag is being carried by more than 1,000 runners from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., this week and is expected to arrive in time for fireworks during the nation’s 250th birthday on…

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An American flag is being carried by more than 1,000 runners from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., this week and is expected to arrive in time for fireworks during the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4.

Army National Guard officer Joe Nail and his running partner, Wyatt Moss, founded Relay for America to carry a single American flag 3,016 miles from coast to coast to honor veterans and unite Americans, CBS News reported.

“There’s really Americans out there who want to see a unification. They want to see Americans come together,” Moss said.

“That’s what this relay is all about, is giving people … it’s not about politics, it’s not about division, it’s really simple – uniting Americans one mile at a time,” Nail said.

The relay continues day and night in all types of weather. The route is posted online, including the flag’s current location. Spots are still available for people to carry the flag or join the run.

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