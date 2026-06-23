WATCH: ‘Self-made millionaire’ questions wisdom of taxing Musk to fix poverty, education, world hunger.

Amid calls to tax Elon Musk, who recently became the world’s first trillionaire, one “self-made millionaire” questioned whether the plan would work.

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Amid calls to tax Elon Musk, who recently became the world’s first trillionaire, one “self-made millionaire” questioned whether the plan would work.

In a social media video, Mark Tilbury responds to questions about taking Musk’s money to solve problems such as poverty, public education and world hunger.

“Africa’s been given $2.6 trillion since 1960,” Tilbury says. “The U.S. already spends $1.3 trillion a year (on education). America’s already spent over $22 trillion fighting poverty.

“If you had a bet on who could solve a major world problem, would you pick the government or … the guy landing rockets backward?”

Watch the video: