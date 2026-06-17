WATCH: Vice President JD Vance juggles attacks from hosts of “The View”

In what was marketed as a book interview, Vice President JD Vance sparred with the hosts of “The View” about President Donald Trump’s recent…

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In what was marketed as a book interview, Vice President JD Vance sparred with the hosts of “The View” about President Donald Trump’s recent statements on the economy and inflation.

Vance’s new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which released Tuesday, shares his journey to the Catholic faith. Hosts of the left-dominated show invited Vance to talk under the pretense of discussing his book.

Host Alyssa Farah immediately asked Vance about inflation and voter sentiment. Other hosts quickly joined in, pressing him on his defense of Trump and the administration’s progress in lowering inflation and addressing affordability.

“My view – I’m sure you don’t agree with it – is that we inherited a mess and we’re fixing it,” Vance said. “But sometimes it takes a long time to fix a mess.”

The interview continued with frequent interruptions and questions about the Epstein files, media bias and Trump’s America 250 festivities.

Watch the beginning of the interview below: