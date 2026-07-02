World Cup unites countries, marks rise in American patriotism

World Cup fans are reminding Americans why their country is great, while social media is filled with visitors’ glowing reviews despite recent data showing a decline in American patriotism.

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World Cup fans are reminding Americans why their country is great, while social media is filled with visitors’ glowing reviews despite recent data showing a decline in American patriotism.

“I really hope that people don’t take this for granted because America is safe, America is clean, America is friendly,” a South African fan said. “Man, I love this place.”

Across the nation, international fans are enjoying classic American experiences such as buying food in bulk at Costco, eating Texas barbecue and experiencing Southern hospitality. Many have shared their surprise at America’s quality of life and the kindness of its people.

Meanwhile, unfavorable views of the United States in the United Kingdom have risen 33 percentage points since 2021, according to a Pew Research Center study, amid political tensions surrounding President Donald Trump. But declining appreciation for America also exists within its own borders.

Only 58% of adults said they were extremely or very proud to be Americans in 2025, down 9 percentage points from 2024, according to a recent Gallup poll. When Gallup first asked the question in 2001, 87% of Americans said they were extremely or very proud to be Americans.

As World Cup fans make themselves at home in U.S. cities, however, many Americans are realizing they have taken their country for granted, the BBC reported. Common U.S. amenities such as air conditioning, still less common in much of Europe, have prompted many Americans to express renewed appreciation for their country on social media.

International fans’ enthusiasm for American culture has also spread online as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding.

“I could not be more proud of America right now. I wasn’t too excited about America’s 250th birthday until right now,” social media influencer Leah Johnson Craft said in an Instagram post. “I think the World Cup is going to solve America and the world.”

British Instagram influencer Jace-in-America said media outlets misrepresent the United States. The “real America” is welcoming, he said in a video, but that is not how many news outlets portray the country. Jace visited the United States multiple times before this year’s World Cup and regularly posts about his travels and pro-America content on Instagram.

“There are different versions of America that get portrayed [to] people from different countries all over the world,” he said. “For the first time, I feel like people are being introduced to the America that I’ve been talking about for years.”

Fans are traveling across the United States with their favorite teams while experiencing the country’s diverse landscapes and hospitality. One group of German fans drove from Tennessee to Houston and eventually Boston, documenting an unexpected invitation to a concert by country singer Ella Langley and visits to Southern retail chains.

“If you want to hate America, watch the news. If you want to love America, then drive through it,” one German fan said.

Since the tournament kicked off earlier this month, Americans have also displayed their patriotism at matches and fan festivals.

“Before coming here, I thought patriotism was something you only see in the movies,” a French fan said. “There is something so cool about people feeling genuinely proud of their country.”

The crowd outside the June 19 Australia vs. U.S. match featured an array of red, white and blue, with fans wearing flag-themed onesies, Founding Father costumes and eagle wings. When the United States won 3-0, the stadium erupted in a rendition of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

“A man dressed as a bald eagle on another man’s shoulders. America personified,” FOX Sports posted on X. More of the same occurred Wednesday evening when the U.S. defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to make it the Round of 16.

The surge of American patriotism during the World Cup coincides with celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary. International fans have also joined many of those patriotic events.

When the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., opened last week, British influencer and World Cup fan Oliver Henry attended. During the event, Henry met Trump and was later invited to the main stage for an interview with White House senior policy adviser Brittany Baldwin about his experience in America, according to his Instagram account.

Earlier this week, the White House’s Instagram account posted a compilation of soccer fans, including Henry, praising America.

“We tried to tell y’all. America is so back,” the caption said.