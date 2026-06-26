Does this Dem want the ‘total eradication of western civilization’? 4 things to know about Darializa Chevalier

(The Daily Signal) – New York Democrats didn’t just elevate open “Democratic” socialists in the primaries Tuesday, but one of these socialists started an anti-Israel organization…

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(The Daily Signal) – New York Democrats didn’t just elevate open “Democratic” socialists in the primaries Tuesday, but one of these socialists started an anti-Israel organization that said it is fighting for “the total eradication of Western civilization.”

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old Afro-Latina Muslim convert, ousted five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the Democrat primary for New York’s 13th Congressional District Tuesday.

She has adopted radical big-government policies, called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and enjoys support from a bevy of leftist groups. Chevalier has invited controversy for some of her previous postings on X.

Here are four things to know about Chevalier.

1. Anti-Israel Rally on Oct. 8

On Oct. 8, 2023, one day after Hamas militants invaded Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, Chevalier attended an anti-Israel rally. Signs at the event declared that “Resistance is Justified when People are Occupied.”

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America distanced itself from the event after promoting it on social media. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who endorsed Chevalier, did not attend the rally and condemned it shortly afterward.

Brad Lander, who won the Democrat primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, also condemned the rally, saying that he canceled his DSA membership after the party advertised the “heinous” rally that “spoke about Hamas in ways that I thought were just vile.”

Chevalier reportedly “point-blank refused” to condemn Hamas during a meeting with a leftist group, though she later told WNYC, “Yes, I do condemn Hamas.”

2. Far-Left Economic Policies

Chevalier has endorsed leftist economic policies that will arguably harm America’s free-market system.

Her campaign website calls for “Medicare for All,” the slogan for single-payer health care. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has driven support for the policy, and he endorsed Chevalier.

A Heritage Foundation analysis found that a government-run health care system would leave most households financially worse off, as such a system would cost more in taxes than it would offset in health insurance costs for most working families. Analysts have noted that the Left has yet to produce a workable legislative proposal.

Chevalier also calls for a $15 per hour minimum wage and “housing as a human right.” Minimum wage increases may sound nice, but studies suggest they not only increase inflation but also drive employers to eliminate minimum-wage jobs, replacing them, in part, with automation. The idea of government ensuring that all people have housing also sounds nice, but it would amount to a massive intervention into the free market, with seismic effects on wealth, choice, and opportunity.

3. Abolish ICE?

Chevalier’s website calls for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of her goal to “abolish the deportation machine, expand pathways to citizenship, secure free legal representation for immigrants, and more.”

She even opposes all deportations, period.

When asked about her previous X post claiming that “all deportations are wrong,” the socialist told Vox, “Yes, I still believe that all deportations are wrong.”

When asked if the deportation of people who violated U.S. criminal law is wrong, Chevalier again said, “Yes.”

“To subject someone who has committed a crime to both a criminal system and then additionally to an immigration system that also detains them … and then be deported and ripped away from everything they know and love, that is also punishment,” the socialist said. She argued that deportation of illegal alien criminals would constitute “double jeopardy,” punishing someone twice for the same crime.

As a legal argument, that fails because immigration enforcement is considered a civil matter, but it’s a revealing claim. After President Joe Biden oversaw the entry of more than 10 million illegal aliens, President Donald Trump is attempting to deport them. Chevalier’s hardline stance against all deportations would exacerbate the immigration crisis.

4. ‘Death to America’

Chevalier co-founded the anti-Israel group Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an organization dedicated to “divesting” from Israel in the name of opposing “apartheid.”

In August 2024, the group posted a statement on Instagram declaring solidarity for protesters in Bangladesh but also advocating the end of Western civilization.

“We are Westerners righting for the total eradication of Western civilization,” the now-deleted post read. “We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global South. Our Intifada is an internationalist one—we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people.”

After an American airstrike in February killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the group posted “Marg bar Amrika,” which translates to “Death to America” in Persian. While the group later removed the post from X, the group later stated that “the sentiment still stands.”

Columbia University Apartheid Divest did not respond to a request for comment about the anti-American messaging.

Chevalier’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

(Photo Attribution: American Flag Socialist Flag, Wikipedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)