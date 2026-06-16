G7 summit focuses on Iran, Israel; world leaders praise ‘diplomatic breakthrough’

The pending peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, the war in Ukraine and AI regulations are top priorities at the G7 summit in France that…

Share



The pending peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, the war in Ukraine and AI regulations are top priorities at the G7 summit in France that began Monday and concludes Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance said the peace deal is centered around reopening the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives regarding rebuilding for Iran, if Iran cooperates with certain demands.

Details of the peace deal, scheduled to be signed Friday, have not been released to the public. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the deal depends on Israel pulling out of Lebanon, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

The G7 summit is an annual forum for leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and U.S. to gather to discuss geopolitical issues. This year Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated, as did leaders from Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Throughout the three-day summit, leaders consider global economic policy, international security threats and other global concerns.

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. issued a joint statement congratulating those involved in the “diplomatic breakthrough” of the U.S.-Iran peace deal.

Access to American-built AI programs was also discussed, including how countries and companies might be able to become “trusted partners” with the U.S. Last week, the Trump administration enforced restrictions on foreign access to Anthropic’s most advanced AI models for national security reasons.

Discussions around tech and continued world security are on the summit agenda Wednesday before the conclusion of the summit.